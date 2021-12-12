Digital transformation aims to serve all aspects of life

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

He made the remark while attending the third edition of a national forum on the development of Vietnamese digital enterprises in Hanoi on December 11.

Themed 'Digital transformation – driving force for economic recovery and development', it is a large-scale annual event of digital enterprises in Vietnam held by the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Digital transformation is a global matter and serves all people so that it requires a global approach as well as a people-oriented approach, according to the PM.

He underscored that the national spirit must be part of digital transformation, adding that all sectors and businesses are requested to work to raise awareness of digital transformation, speed up the process and develop human resources in the field.

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said that despite Covid-19, the number of Vietnamese digital technology enterprises and their revenues enjoyed a growth rate of nearly 10 percent this year.

In 2021, more Make-in-Vietnam digital products were created, helping address some current issues and raise Vietnam's rankings in digital technology.

He called on digital technology enterprises to engage in the development of national digital transformation platforms.

At the event, participants put forth solutions and ideas for the development of Vietnamese digital enterprises so as to contribute to economic recovery in the post-pandemic period.

An award ceremony honoring outstanding 'Make-in-Vietnam' tech products this year and an exhibition on such products were held at the forum.

Vietnamplus