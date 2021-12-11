Deputy PM agrees to restore regular international commercial flights from January 1

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Bình Minh has given the greenlight to restore regular international commercial flights to a number of countries in Asia and the United States starting on January 1, 2022.
In the short term, flights will operate between Việt Nam and Beijing/Guangzhou (China), Tokyo (Japan), Seoul (South Korea), Taipei – Taiwan (China), Bangkok (Thailand), Singapore, Vientiane (Laos), Phnom Penh (Cambodia) and San Francisco/Los Angeles (USA).
The flights will be operated based on the guidance from the Ministry of Health on medical measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and ensuring safety, efficiency and smoothness.
Minh ordered the ministry to urgently issue the medical guidance, which should be discussed with experts and businesses, for passengers entering Việt Nam on regular international commercial flights.
The health ministry, the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Information and Communications are told to immediately discuss and publish a medical declaration software applicable to air travel to facilitate the declaration of passengers, activities of aviation enterprises as well as medical monitoring, control and tracing of people on entry, he said.
The communications ministry is required to co-ordinate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Transport, and press agencies to disseminate information so that people can clearly understand the purpose and meaning of restoring regular international commercial flights as well as ensuring safety and effectiveness in the pandemic prevention and control, he said.
The transport ministry will direct and guide airlines to restore regular international commercial flights according to the approved plan; promptly assess and make adjustments in accordance with the real situation, he said.
The foreign affairs ministry is requested to co-ordinate with the health ministry to reach an agreement with other countries and territories on mutual recognition of “vaccine passports”, prioritising the areas where international commercial flights will be restored, he said. — VNS
- 'Jeremy Corbyn is Deputy PM!' Furious Rees-Mogg blasts May
- SpaceX Dragon spacecraft set for historic first test flight tomorrow
- May vows she WILL quit as PM
- Longest direct flight will take you from London to Oz in 17 hours
- Debut of Paine Field passenger flights could be delayed by federal shutdown
- Brexit latest as May and uncker agree 3 new documents in bid to break stalemate
- SpaceX launches first commercial moon lander on twice-flown rocket
- ICE Shackled 92 Somalis for 40 Hours on a Failed Deportation Flight. That Was Just the Start of the Abuse.
- Confirmed transfers: Every Premier League deal this January
- At Doomed Flight’s Helm, Pilots May Have Been Overwhelmed in Seconds
- PM says she has 'legally binding changes' on Brexit deal
- Cineworld Chief Mooky Greidinger On Regal, Windows, ‘The Irishman’ & Unlimited International Potential – CinemaCon Q&A
- Maria Butina Agrees to Cooperate With U.S.
- Attorney General wrecks May's 'last chance' Brexit deal
- Selling Airborne Opulence to the Upper Upper Upper Class
- For new uniforms, United turns to Brooks Brothers, Tracy Reese and Carhartt
- Concorde at 50: How supersonic jet made world a smaller place
- 18 bright ideas for 2018, from flying taxis to companion robots
- Ethiopians abroad eye return as reforms kick in back home
- Brexit news - latest updates: Theresa May secures ‘legally binding’ changes to Brexit deal after last-ditch Strasbourg visit
Deputy PM agrees to restore regular international commercial flights from January 1 have 532 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 11, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.