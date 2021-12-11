Deputy PM agrees to restore regular international commercial flights from January 1, 2022

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Bình Minh has given the greenlight to the planned resumption of regular international commercial flights to a number of countries in Asia and the United States starting on January 1, 2022.
In the short term, flights will operate between Việt Nam and Beijing/Guangzhou (China), Tokyo (Japan), Seoul (South Korea), Taipei – Taiwan (China), Bangkok (Thailand), Singapore, Vientiane (Laos), Phnom Penh (Cambodia) and San Francisco/Los Angeles (USA).
The flights will be operated based on the guidance from the Ministry of Health on medical measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and ensuring safety, efficiency and smoothness.
Minh ordered the ministry to urgently issue the medical guidance, which should be discussed with experts and businesses, for passengers entering Việt Nam on regular international commercial flights.
Earlier, during a meeting with Deputy PM Vũ Đức Đam, representatives from various ministries have raised the possibility of allowing arrivals who are fully vaccinated arrivals or recovered COVID-19 patients with negative tests to self-quarantine for seven days upon entry, without the need to undergo mandatory centralised quarantine like the current protocol.
The health ministry, the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Information and Communications are told to immediately discuss and publish a medical declaration software applicable to air travel to facilitate the declaration of passengers, activities of aviation enterprises as well as medical monitoring, control and tracing of people on entry, he said.
The communications ministry is required to co-ordinate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Transport, and press agencies to disseminate information so that people can clearly understand the purpose and meaning of restoring regular international commercial flights as well as ensuring safety and effectiveness in the pandemic prevention and control, he said.
The transport ministry will direct and guide airlines to restore regular international commercial flights according to the approved plan; promptly assess and make adjustments in accordance with the real situation, he said.
The foreign affairs ministry is requested to co-ordinate with the health ministry to reach an agreement with other countries and territories on mutual recognition of “vaccine passports”, prioritising the areas where international commercial flights will be restored, he said. — VNS
