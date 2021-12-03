Deputy foreign minister congratulates Laos on National Day

Congratulating Lao Ambassador Sengphet Houngboungnuang and the entire embassy staff, Dung spoke highly of achievements that Laos has gained over the past 46 years, especially after 35 years of renewal.

He expressed his delight at the positive development of Vietnam – Laos special solidarity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, both sides successfully held important external activities, notably mutual official friendly visits by Lao Party General Secretary and State President Thongloun Sisoulith in June and Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc in August.

Dung wished that in the near future, the Ambassador and the entire embassy staff would continue working closely with the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry to prepare for the two countries' important external activities.

Houngboungnuang, for his part, vowed to continue working closely with the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry to foster great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations.

Source: VNA