Deputy Defense Minister works with Border Guard Command

At the event taking in Hanoi, General San highly valued the border guard force's task performance since the beginning of this year, especially their achievements in safeguarding national maritime and border sovereignty and COVID-19 prevention and control.
The deputy defense minister acknowledged their surmounting difficulties, risks, and hardships and readiness to undertake and fulfill all assigned tasks. Regarding investment in capital construction, General San hailed the command for comprehensively carrying out solutions and reaping important outcomes. So far, border units and agencies have had their barracks improved with high quality, meeting working requirements of troops.
Mentioning future tasks, General San asked the Vietnam Border Guard Command to continue to promote solidarity and strive for more achievements in task implementation.
The command was also urged to inspect and speed up the implementation of projects on capital construction approved for this year, and closely work with relevant agencies to deal with issues related to defense land in an effective manner.
Translated by Mai Huong
- Brexit deal is 'within sight' as talks stretch into the night but Boris Johnson is warned one bad move could 'turn it to dust'
- Jammu and Kashmir - The Country Without a Post Office
- McCain Declares Victory in Iraq
- Has Cuba Long Been Ruled by Murder, Mayhem Or Madness?
- Homeland Security Jobs in the US - Booming Job Market
- Chuck Baldwin - Presidential Candidate
- The key players in the UK’s hunt for a Brexit deal
- MICHAEL BURLEIGH: Bashar Al Assad - the tyrant who drowned his nation in blood - is the real winner in Donald Trump's decision to pull out of Syria
- Radio Interoperability Discussed By National Public Safety Telecommunications Council
- Marriage, Headship, and Definition Given to the Woman's Calling - A Biblical Perspective
- President Trump not ending the endless war in Syria
- Brexit deal within reach in last-ditch talks, but doubts remain
- Face to Face in Sticky Situations
- Post Capitalist Free Market Society (PartVII) - Technological Democracy - The Executive Branch
- In Turkey, killing ‘terrorists’ in Syria sold as worth the cost
- Is Joining Military Services an Attractive Career Option
- Musing on Missiles
- Interview With Jacquelilne G Randolph, Author of the "Deception Series"
- An In-Depth Study Of A Pioneer Of The Modern Missionary Movement - Case Study Of William Carey
- The Nuclear Deal - Why America is Proactive to 'Help' India
Deputy Defense Minister works with Border Guard Command have 371 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at December 12, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.