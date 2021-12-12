Deputy Defense Minister works with Border Guard Command

At the event taking in Hanoi, General San highly valued the border guard force's task performance since the beginning of this year, especially their achievements in safeguarding national maritime and border sovereignty and COVID-19 prevention and control.

The deputy defense minister acknowledged their surmounting difficulties, risks, and hardships and readiness to undertake and fulfill all assigned tasks. Regarding investment in capital construction, General San hailed the command for comprehensively carrying out solutions and reaping important outcomes. So far, border units and agencies have had their barracks improved with high quality, meeting working requirements of troops.

Mentioning future tasks, General San asked the Vietnam Border Guard Command to continue to promote solidarity and strive for more achievements in task implementation.

The command was also urged to inspect and speed up the implementation of projects on capital construction approved for this year, and closely work with relevant agencies to deal with issues related to defense land in an effective manner.

