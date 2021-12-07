DEFINE was fully booked in two hours at an average price of VND125 million per square metre in an exclusive weekend preview

CapitaLand Development (CLD), the development arm of CapitaLand Group , managed to get all 88 units at DEFINE, its highly anticipated luxury residential development in Ho Chi Minh City , booked with in two hours at an exclusive weekend preview on December 4.

The y were booked at an average price of around VND125 million (US$5,500) per square metre , and all units were priced at above VND23 billion (US$1 million).

The highest-priced four-bedroom unit on the 24 th floor was booked at around VND150 million (US$6,500).

The penthouse on the 25 th level with spectacular views of the Saigon River, was booked through a ballot at around VND83 billion (US$3.7 million), equivalent to VND160 million (US$7,000) p er s quare metre .

Mr Ronald Tay, CEO of CLD (Vietnam), said: "The stellar record of DEFINE is a testament to CapitaLand's reputation and real estate expertise in designing and delivering high-quality residential projects that attract discerning homeowners.

" With our experience in Vietnam of over 25 years, we are attuned to the market's demand for well-located and well-designed homes.

" Homebuyers are drawn to DEFINE's luxurious lifestyle amenities such as a private courtyard, a private lap pool, lift access directly to the apartment, and its first-in-market features such as an automated smart car parking system in a residential development in Vietnam.

"A green-certified and award-winning property, DEFINE raises the benchmark for residential projects in the country, combining luxury and sustainability to enrich the lives of our residents. Having had all the units at DEFINE booked, we look forward to the launch of our first luxury residence in Hanoi, Heritage West Lake in 1H 2022 . "

DEFINE has a range of unit types, from 197 square metre s (sq.m.) with three bedroom s to 296sq . m . with four bedroom s , and a 528sq . m . penthouse.

Most units come with either a private courtyard garden or private lap pool.

Select units feature a private lap pool with a spectacular view overlooking the Saigon River

The apartments feature high-quality and well-known brands including a kitchen outfitted with Poliform and V-Zug products and bathroom fittings from Gessi and Villeroy & Boch.

This is the first time Poliform and V-Zug 's products are included in a residential development in Ho Chi Minh City.

Slated for completion in 2024, DEFINE is co – developed with Thien Duc Trading – Construction Company Limited.

Located along Thanh My Loi street in the administrative centre of the city's Thu Duc City, DEFINE enjoys excellent connectivity.

It is a 10-minute drive to the central business district, while Tan Son Nhat International Airport is a 20-minute drive away.

DEFINE is also situated close to many well-known educational institutions including the British International School, International School Ho Chi Minh City and Australian International School.

Residents can also enjoy easy access to a variety of lifestyle and food and beverage options such as the Faifo Lane retail mall, Annam Gourmet and Starbucks.

DEFINE is a multiple award-winning residential development

In November 2021 DEFINE won two prestigious accolades at the PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards for 'Best Luxury Condo Development' in Ho Chi Minh City and 'Best High Rise Condo Development' in Vietnam.

DEFINE also won the 'Best Luxury Condo Architectural Design' at the 2019 PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards.

It is a green-certified development, receiving the Green Mark Gold certification from Singapore's Building & ConstructionAuthority.

For more information on DEFINE, please visit: www.define.com.vn .