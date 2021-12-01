Đắk Nông receives geographical indication for locally grown pepper

A representative of the National Office of Intellectual Property hands over the certificate of the Đắk Nông geographical indication for pepper to a Đắk Nông Province representative on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Hưng Thịnh

ĐẮK NÔNG — The Tây Nguyên (Central Highlands) province of Đắk Nông has been granted the Đắk Nông geographical indication for pepper.

It is the first time the province has received a geographical indication for an agricultural product.

The Đắk Nông geographical indication for pepper is for black, red and white pepper planted in the province.

The province's Department of Science and Technology is in charge of managing the geographical indication, which was granted by the National Office of Intellectual Property.

Đắk Nông has a high yield of pepper as its soil, rainfall and temperature are suitable, according to its Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Because of the bazan soil, the pepper has a higher mineral content than pepper grown in other provinces. The pepper is in high demand at home and abroad as many pepper growing areas are planted under clean and safety standards.

The province is currently developing intensive farming with organic standards.

The province's total pepper growing area increased from 550ha in 2002 to more than 60,000ha with an annual output of 60,000 tonnes, up 7,000ha against the province's target of pepper growing area set for 2030, according to the department.

The province has two high-tech pepper growing areas covering a total area of more than 1,500ha in Đắk Song District's Thuận Hà and Thuận Hạnh communes.

Speaking at a ceremony to receive the Đắk Nông geographical indication on Tuesday, Lê Trọng Yên, deputy chairman of the provincial People's Committee, said the province would create favourable conditions for processors and companies who use the geographical indication.

A total of 16 pepper producers in the province have been allocated the right to use the Đắk Nông geographical indication for their pepper. — VNS