Da Nang’s border troops brace for ninth storm

Realizing the Prime Minister's telegram on urgent response to the ninth storm and a telegram of Da Nang's Command for Disaster Prevention, Search and Rescue, and Civil Defense, the municipal border guard command has closely followed the developments of the storm in the East Sea (South China Sea).
In addition, the unit has instructed border posts to regularly notify, call for and guide ships to get out of the storm's way. As of the afternoon of December 17, units under the command contacted 1,242 vehicles with more than 7,400 workers on board and provided them with information about the storm.
The command has also instructed its units to adjust their plans and strictly carry out higher levels' issued telegrams, regularly update weather developments, and keep in touch with vehicles working at sea.
The border troops will also work with localities to build a plan to evacuate local people in areas with possible risks of flash floods and landslides to safer places.
Translated by Song Anh
