Da Nang welcomes first MICE tourists after social distancing

The first MICE tourists are welcomed in Da Nang on December 10 (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – Da Nang city, a travel hub in central Vietnam, welcomed the first 500 MICE tourists on December 10 after a long social distancing period triggered by the COVID-19 resurgence.

This is also the first group of tourists coming to Da Nang after it reopened to travellers.

Nguyen Thi Hoai An, Director of the city's Tourism Promotion Centre, said the visitors come to attend a national surgery and endoscopy conference, noting that the resumption of MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and events) tourism will help businesses and their clients be more confident in choosing Da Nang as the destination for their events.

The successful reception of this MICE tourist group will serve as an example of the safe and flexible adaptation to and effective control of COVID-19 for travel activities and event organisation at present, she added.

Jackie Han, Deputy General Director of the Hoa Binh Group – an organiser of the conference, said to ensure pandemic safety , said all the delegates to the event and the firm's staff were required to be fully vaccinated, have safe travel history, move in different lanes, and practice the 5K principle (khau trang – wearing facemasks, khu khuan – disinfection, khoang cach – keeping physical distance, khai bao – making health declaration, khong tu tap – no gathering).

The national surgery and endoscopy conference takes place both in person and via videoconference on December 10 – 11, with more than 1,000 delegates, including about 500 participating in the event in Da Nang.

It is considered a positive sign for Da Nang's travel sector and also the start of the MICE tourism season in late 2021 and early 2022./.