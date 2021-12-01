Da Lat’s largest flower village unusually quiet before Tet

Van Thanh, the largest flower village of Da Lat, is quiet these days, with no flower collectors, though Tet will start in one month. Nguyen Hung Vy Flower growers in the village are preparing to harvest the biggest crop of the year. However, they are worried as merchants have not contacted them to discuss flower collection. Nguyen Hung Vy is believed to be the biggest lily grower in Van Thanh who has 1 hectare of growing area. Vy and his family members have been growing lilies for 10 years. They decided to reduce the growing area this year because of the pandemic and the heavy floods in the central region in late 2020, which all pointed to a lower demand for 2021 Tet. According to Vy, farmers bear high risks when growing lilies, which requires high investment rate, and VND350-400 million per 1,000 square meters. If flowers don’t bloom during Tet days, they will incur heavy losses. “Lily plants have become as tall as half a human body. We still have not found the method to stimulate plants for early or later blooming,” he said. “Growing lilies is just like ‘gambling’. Unlike other types of flowers, growing lilies requires all… Read full this story

