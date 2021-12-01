Consultant Anywhere chosen to support SMEs in digital transformation

According to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam, SMEs account for more than 95 percent of the total number of Vietnamese enterprises and contribute about 47 percent to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). Currently, 79 percent of SMEs are still in the startup stage but are expected to grow rapidly, contributing US$30 billion to the country’s GDP in 2024. Recognizing the great potential of SMEs, the government issued Decision 749/QD-TTg regarding the national digital transformation program until 2025, with an orientation towards 2030, on June 3, 2010, taking SMEs as the national development focus. To accomplish this task, the Ministry of Information and Communications implemented the program “Supporting SMEs in Digital Transformation” and selected Consultant Anywhere to implement online business consulting activities for SME owners. Consultant Anywhere is the first consultation app in Vietnam that connects experts from various fields with businesses. The app enables consulting services to be delivered via smartphone from anywhere, anytime with easy scheduling, online payment, and record-keeping with a video-call feature. On each counseling session delivered on the app, depending on the issue, experts apply the appropriate methodology to help the enterprise understand, assess, analyze, and arrive at appropriate action plans. The counseling schedule… Read full this story
