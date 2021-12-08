Competence of Vietnam’s Engineering Company Rotation 1 praised

The U.N. official made the assessment during his meeting with Deputy Defense Minister Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien, head of the Steering Committee on Vietnam's Participation in U.N. Peacekeeping Operations under the Ministry of National Defense (MND) on December 6 at the MND headquarters.

Lt. Col. Ernest Nanbigne, an officer from the Force Generation Service under the U.N. Department of Peace Operations, is leading a U.N. delegation to pay a pre-deployment visit to Vietnam to check and evaluate the capacity and preparations of Vietnam's Engineering Company Rotation 1, which is going to undertake mission at UNISFA.

At the meeting, General Chien highly appreciated initial outcomes of the U.N delegation's visit. He emphasized the efforts of the MND and relevant ministries and departments to ensure the successful deployment of the company. He hoped that the guest will give specific and objective assessments to help Vietnam perfect its engineering company before the deployment.

The Vietnamese deputy defense minister highlighted the visit, saying that it contributes to boosting peacekeeping cooperation ties between the country and the U.N. He noted that Vietnam has actively made thorough preparation for the deployment of the 184-strong engineering company in terms of personnel, files, procedures, and equipment in line with the U.N. requirements.

General Chien added that Vietnam's continuity of sending its level-2 field hospitals to U.N. Mission in South Sudan and other officers to U.N. missions and U.N. headquarters demonstrates the Vietnamese Government's commitments to participating in U.N. peacekeeping operations in an intensive manner.

He confirmed that the Vietnamese engineering company stays ready to take missions with high determination of fulfilling all duties.

On behalf of the U.N. delegation, Lt. Col. Ernest Nanbigne acknowledged Vietnam's efforts in preparing the engineering company. He said that initial results showed the professionalism and thorough preparation for such a company. He also highly praised the Vietnamese side for purchasing new equipment for the company.

The delegation will make further assessments on Vietnam's preparation for its engineering company before issuing the final report, said the U.N. head delegate.

Also at the meeting, Mr. Yuriy Kryvorucko, Cargo Chief from the Strategic Movement Control under the U.N. Department of Operational Support, confirmed that in his capacity he would assist Vietnam to deploy the company to UNISFA successfully.

As envisaged, the U.N. delegation will end their four-day pre-deployment visit to Vietnam on December 8. The delegation's outcomes will be reported to the U.N. for approval to deploy Vietnam's Engineering Company Rotation 1 to UNISFA.

