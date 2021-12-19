Coastal localities brace for super typhoon Rai

Moving direction of typhoon Rai (Photo: nchmf.gov.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – As typhoon Rai is changing its moving direction in the waters to the northwest of Truong Sa archipelago, coastal localities are bracing for the impacts of the super typhoon.

At 10am December 19, Rai, the ninth storm of this year's hurricane season in the East Sea, was about 210km to the east of the central coastal provinces of Binh Dinh and Phu Yen, with gust near the eye of the storm reaching 150-185 km per hour.

The typhoon is forecast to move northwest and then change direction to head west at a speed of 15-20km per hour until December 20.

By 10am December 22, Rai will change direction again to move east-northeast at 10-15km per hour, and then weaken into a tropical depression and late a low pressure zone.

As the typhoon approaches, strong wind and torrential rains are expected in the central region, with high-level warnings issued for flooding.

The central province of Quang Nam has seen big rains for the past two days, with more to come until December 21, with total rainfalls ranging from 80mm to 150mm, reaching 200mm in some areas.

The provincial People's Committee has issued a dispatch directing competent agencies to take measures to alleviate damage from the natural disaster.