Coastal localities brace for super typhoon Rai

Hanoi (VNA) – As typhoon Rai is changing its moving direction in the waters to the northwest of Truong Sa archipelago, coastal localities are bracing for the impacts of the super typhoon.
At 10am December 19, Rai, the ninth storm of this year's hurricane season in the East Sea, was about 210km to the east of the central coastal provinces of Binh Dinh and Phu Yen, with gust near the eye of the storm reaching 150-185 km per hour.
The typhoon is forecast to move northwest and then change direction to head west at a speed of 15-20km per hour until December 20.
By 10am December 22, Rai will change direction again to move east-northeast at 10-15km per hour, and then weaken into a tropical depression and late a low pressure zone.
As the typhoon approaches, strong wind and torrential rains are expected in the central region, with high-level warnings issued for flooding.
The central province of Quang Nam has seen big rains for the past two days, with more to come until December 21, with total rainfalls ranging from 80mm to 150mm, reaching 200mm in some areas.
The provincial People's Committee has issued a dispatch directing competent agencies to take measures to alleviate damage from the natural disaster.
Local fishermen have mostly returned to land to take shelter from the storm.
Phu Yen province is also racing to move farmers from floating aquaculture facilities to land while checking on areas vulnerable to erosion.
In the southern province of Bac Lieu, the provincial coast guard command reported that as of December 18 afternoon, 472 vessels with 3,258 fishermen of the province are still operating at sea.
The command has been able to contact 100 percent of owners of those vessels to inform them of the approaching typhoon./.
- People killed as Typhoon Goni strikes the Philippines
- Typhoon Bavi passed by, causing some destruction
- Typhoon Goni: Philippines hit by year's most powerful storm
- Typhoon Haishen expected to near Busan Monday
- TikTok Donates Php15M for Typhoon Victims in the Philippines
- Action plan ready as villages in Kozhikode brace for rain-related calamities
- Florida’s West Coast Braces For Tropical Storm Elsa
- Skip The Seashells: Here’s How To Design A Sophisticated Coastal Chic Home
- Newport Beach, Long Beach And Other OC Communities Brace For Incoming High Tides And Potential Flooding
- Louisiana Braces as Hurricane Marco Approaches With a Stronger Storm Right Behind It
- Apple unveils AirTag trackers, new iMac and super-fast iPad Pro at Spring Loaded event
- Newport Beach Braces For Incoming High Tides And Potential Flooding
- 24 Hours In Cambria, Central California’s Underrated Coastal Gem
- Three more Australians have coronavirus after returning from Iran as hospitals brace for influx
- 50 striking photos of climate disasters in 2020
- For Robredo, disaster response elicits compassion; for Duterte, it's competition
- [OPINION] LGBTQ+ people left behind after the storm
- TeaM Energy pushes development programs to help in pandemic rebound
- Toll keeps climbing in a very wet, dangerous rainy season
- Following ‘boycott’ call, Colourette Cosmetics raises P1.6M for Ulysses relief
Coastal localities brace for super typhoon Rai have 506 words, post on en.vietnamplus.vn at December 19, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.