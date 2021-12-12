Coast Guard Region 3 effectively disseminates Vietnam Coast Guard law

Over the past three years, the local coast guards have applied a variety of creative and interesting dissemination models to raise local fishermen's awareness of the Vietnam Coast Guard law. They included law dissemination during patrols, distribution of over 25,000 leaflets, organization of online contests on the law and a competition named "I love the national sea and islands" launched at schools, artistic programs, film screening with the participation of tens of thousands of local officials and fishermen.

In term of mass mobilization work, Coast Guard Region 3's troops have become a firm support for local fishermen. Attentively, during the two-year COVID-19 outbreak, the local coast guard force has presented 7,000 gifts, 25,000 medical masks, 5,000 bottles of hand sanitizer, 8,200 national flags, 600 lifebuoys, 200 medicine cabinets, medicine bags, and provided medical checkups and medicines for more than 500 needy fishermen.

Coast Guard Region 3's affiliates have also presented gifts to 500 children with disabilities, granted 360 scholarships, 100 bikes to needy students, supplied locals with fresh water.

These activities have helped the coast guard gain trust of local people, especially fishermen, contributing to building the all people's defense and people's security postures at sea.

At the meeting, representatives of local authorities and press agencies gave advice to the coast guard force to make their activities more practical and effective.

On the occasion, the Vietnam Coast Guard and the Coast Guard Region 3 Commands presented certificates of merit to individuals and collectives with outstanding task performance.

Translated by Chung Anh