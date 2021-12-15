Coach Park confident he can get the better of compatriot leading Indonesia

The Vietnamese squad prepare to meet Indonesia in Group B in the AFF Cup. VNA/VNS Photo

Football

HÀ NỘI — South Korean coach Park Hang-seo will pit his side against his compatriots, coach Shin Tae-yong, when Việt Nam meet Indonesia in Group B of the AFF Cup 2020 today.

Coach Park said his team need to improve their defensive line in the upcoming match against a strong Indonesian side.

“Compared to last June, they have changed quite a lot of players, their activities are broader, their strength is also stronger. They have scored nine goals in the matches with Laos and Cambodia,” Park told the media.

“Our defensive line still made some errors in the last two games. Maybe it’s due to concentration, but even a small error can cause us to concede. The goalkeeper was in a bit of danger. I have several things to do to improve the defenders,” Park added.

Indonesia scored nine goals against Cambodia and Laos but also conceded three. Park said he means no disrespect to the Cambodian and Laotian sides, but it is encouraging for Việt Nam that these sides found weaknesses in the Indonesian defence.

Park was in good spirits at the press conference and even thanked the Indonesian press for their insights.

“The Indonesian press says we are weak on our wings, so Indonesia will attack there. I would like to thank the Indonesian press for letting us know,” Park said.

Midfielder Bùi Tiến Dũng said: “Every match has different difficulties. Facing Malaysia, the defensive line did a good job, each individual played with focus. Indonesia is another match, we must unite and continue to support each other.”

Dũng said that the upcoming match against Indonesia will be tough but the team are ready. It is essential for the squad to keep their concentration during the game.

“Like the Malaysia match, we respect our opponents and will try to get the best results. We focus on each match, it doesn’t matter what other opponents think. Our goal is to get through the group stage,” said Dũng.

Coach Park recognised that coach Shin led the South Korean national team to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but believed that he would get the better of his compatriot, just as he did last June.

In the last meeting with Indonesia, in the second qualifying round of the 2022 World Cup in the UAE, Việt Nam won 4-0.

The Vietnamese team are second in Group B, after Indonesia due to the goal difference. The upcoming match will decide who goes top of the group and secures a spot in the semi-finals of the AFF Cup 2020. VNS