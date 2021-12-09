CNN’s program highlights shoes made from Vietnamese coffee grounds

The information was announced by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism on December 7.
In the program, CNN highlighted shoes made from coffee grounds and the circular economy model in coffee production in Vietnam. Coffee shoes and the circular economy model in coffee production are two among the many outstanding achievements in the fields of economy, science and technology… that Vietnam brought to the house.
In addition to these two innovations, Vietnam also continued popularizing and honoring the quintessence of traditional culture of the nation at the event.
As the host of the Vietnam Exhibition House, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has brought new features compared to previous exhibitions in a bid to bring a more comprehensive overview of Vietnam to the world.
Translated by Tran Hoai
