CMC hailed for leadership over resolution implementation in the military

Mr. Tran Cam Tu, Politburo member, member of the Secretariat of the Pary Central Committee (PCC), Chairman of the PCC's Inspection Committee, and Head of the mission and General Phan Van Giang, Politburo member, Deputy Secretary of the CMC, Minister of National Defense, co-chaired the working session.

Over the past time, the CMC, CMC Standing Board have focused their leadership on the development of programs, plans and implementation of the Politburo's Directive No.1 and other PCC's guidelines on the work together with realizing resolutions of the 11th Military Party Congress and other all-level party congresses in the military.

In particular, defense agencies and military units have performed the work in rich, diverse, flexible, and effective forms with close attachment to well implementing training, combat readiness duties, COVID-19 prevention and control and application of information technology, contributing to achieving the dual goals of COVID-19 control and national socio-economic development and security and defense guarantee.

Through the work implementation, key cadres at all levels have made a new development step in thinking, leadership vision, and duty performance. In addition, the majority of cadres, party members, employees have actively learnt and been interested in new contents in the resolutions, thus raising their awareness of the Party's standpoints and policies, new issues and thinking on Fatherland defense, and military-building targets in the new revolutionary period and showing their confidence in the national strategic vision, aspiration to develop the country, and successful implementation of resolutions of the 13th National Party Congress.

The dissemination of the resolutions has been conducted regularly, continuously, and comprehensively, on cyberspace, and in combination with the fight to protect the Party's ideological foundation, and the combat against wrongful and inimical viewpoints.

Other shortcomings of the work performance were also pointed out to be fixed in the coming time.

In his speech, Mr. Tran Cam Tu highly appreciated initial outcomes of the Standing Board of the CMC in carrying out the work. He emphasized that the fight to protect the Party's guidelines, standpoints, and ideological foundation, against wrongful and hostile views towards the Party, State, military and the 13th National Party Congress has been conducted with great contribution of military forces.

The Politburo member asked the CMC Standing Board to double check and concretize targets and missions in line with resolutions of the 13th National Party Congress and the 11th Military Party Congress.

Addressing the event, General Giang highlighted the CMC and its Standing Board's leadership over the work. He urged the CMC Standing Board to better its duty performance so that the resolutions could reach each officer, soldier, and local person, contributing to raising the military's combat strength, meeting the military's Fatherland defense task in the new period.

Translated by Mai Huong