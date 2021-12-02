Central city takes PEMSEA president role

ĐÀ NẴNG — Vice chairman of Đà Nẵng City's People's Committee Lê Quang Nam was elected as the new president of the Partnerships in Environmental Management for the Seas of East Asia (PEMSEA) for the 2022-2025 term.
The vote took place during the annual forum of the PEMSEA Network of Local Governments for sustainable coastal development (PNLG) hosted by the Provincial Administration Preah Sihanouk in Cambodia on Wednesday.
The forum had representatives of 52 local government members from 10 countries — Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Việt Nam — along with associate members, NGOs and development agencies.
Đà Nẵng has made significant contributions to the effective management of natural resources and environment as a result of the implementation of the Integrated Coastal Management (ICM) programme supported by PEMSEA since 2000.
Despite of challenges of COVID-19, the PNLG aimed to focus on the review of its 2021 work summary and 2022 work plan, signing of a declaration to adopt its 2022-2025 Strategic Action Plan (SAP) as well as electing new PNLG officers and introducing new members.
The forum themed “Networking for a New Ocean Decade of Hope” agreed on Tangerang, Indonesia as the host of the 2022 PNLG Forum.
Nam said he and Ahmed Zaki Iskandar, the newly elected PNLG vice president, would continue boosting partnerships and the implementation of the ICM network in the next three-year term.
He said Đà Nẵng had followed ICM implementation over the past two decades for sustainable growth and development targets along with other members in the East Asian region.
Nam said PNLG was an essential platform for good governance, as well as sharing good practices and experience from all members in ICM implementation.
“The new chairman election will definitely enhance the role of Đà Nẵng in promoting sustainable development of the East Asian Seas region and strengthening international co-operation in the field of marine resources and environment among members in the coming years,” he said.
Đà Nẵng in central coastal Việt Nam joined the PNLG as one of founding members in 2006.
The coastal city is vulnerable to the severe effects of natural disasters such as typhoons and floods, and is part of the 100 resilient cities network.
In 2018, the city was awarded the title National Capital of the World Wide Fund for Nature's One Planet City Challenge 2018 programme.
Đà Nẵng has committed to cutting 25 per cent of its carbon emissions by 2030 through promoting the use of renewable energy in buildings and vehicles. — VNS
- Hawaii Health Systems Corporation Oahu Region Taking a Leadership Role in Changing the Way Food is Perceived and Prepared by State Institutions
- Argentina's president-elect says cabinet 'chosen,' some names revealed
- Ukraine's president calls efforts to push him from office a 'coup'
- Adoring crowds cheer and let off fireworks as Argentina's new centre-left president Alberto Fernandez, 60, is sworn in - but Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro refuses to attend the ceremony
- Story of cities #33: how Santiago tackled its housing crisis with 'Operation Chalk'
- 'Re-education' campaigns teach China's new ghost city-dwellers how to behave
- Vice President Thinh addresses Global Summit of Women’s opening ceremony
- This charming Manchester: is Morrissey's city still recognisable?
- Mark Starr's family thought he was thriving in a new city. The truth was far darker
- Comedy Central Orders David Spade Late-Night Show and More
- China's 'eco-cities': empty of hospitals, shopping centres and people
- Toronto's buried history: the dark story of how mining built a city
- Mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio Drops out of 2020 Presidential Campaign
- Mexican president praises Trump decision to delay terrorist designation for drug cartels
- Put us on the map, please: China's smaller cities go wild for starchitecture
- Is the gentrification of cities inevitable – and inevitably bad?
- President Cup sees Tiger Woods take on rare playing captain role for the US at Royal Melbourne
- Mexican president eyes cooperation after U.S. meeting on security
- Vice President praises Vietnamese Buddhism for contribution to national construction
- Mexican president to congratulate Argentina's Fernandez, Bolivia's Morales
Central city takes PEMSEA president role have 752 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 2, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.