Central city takes PEMSEA president role

Vice chairman of Đà Nẵng City’s people’s committee, Lê Quang Nam is elected as the new president of the Partnerships in Environmental Management for the Seas of East Asia for the 2022-2025 term. — Photo courtesy of Lê Vũ Hoàng Trang

ĐÀ NẴNG — Vice chairman of Đà Nẵng City's People's Committee Lê Quang Nam was elected as the new president of the Partnerships in Environmental Management for the Seas of East Asia (PEMSEA) for the 2022-2025 term.

The vote took place during the annual forum of the PEMSEA Network of Local Governments for sustainable coastal development (PNLG) hosted by the Provincial Administration Preah Sihanouk in Cambodia on Wednesday.

The forum had representatives of 52 local government members from 10 countries — Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Việt Nam — along with associate members, NGOs and development agencies.

Đà Nẵng has made significant contributions to the effective management of natural resources and environment as a result of the implementation of the Integrated Coastal Management (ICM) programme supported by PEMSEA since 2000.

Boats dock at an estuary of the Hàn River in Đà Nẵng City. The central city is vulnerable to severe effects of natural disasters such as typhoons and floods. VNS Photo Công Thành

Despite of challenges of COVID-19, the PNLG aimed to focus on the review of its 2021 work summary and 2022 work plan, signing of a declaration to adopt its 2022-2025 Strategic Action Plan (SAP) as well as electing new PNLG officers and introducing new members.

The forum themed “Networking for a New Ocean Decade of Hope” agreed on Tangerang, Indonesia as the host of the 2022 PNLG Forum.

Nam said he and Ahmed Zaki Iskandar, the newly elected PNLG vice president, would continue boosting partnerships and the implementation of the ICM network in the next three-year term.

He said Đà Nẵng had followed ICM implementation over the past two decades for sustainable growth and development targets along with other members in the East Asian region.

Nam said PNLG was an essential platform for good governance, as well as sharing good practices and experience from all members in ICM implementation.

“The new chairman election will definitely enhance the role of Đà Nẵng in promoting sustainable development of the East Asian Seas region and strengthening international co-operation in the field of marine resources and environment among members in the coming years,” he said.

Đà Nẵng Bay features a favoured beach for visitors. The city is a well managed coastal urban area of Việt Nam. Photo courtesy of Thiên Minh Group

Đà Nẵng in central coastal Việt Nam joined the PNLG as one of founding members in 2006.

The coastal city is vulnerable to the severe effects of natural disasters such as typhoons and floods, and is part of the 100 resilient cities network.

In 2018, the city was awarded the title National Capital of the World Wide Fund for Nature's One Planet City Challenge 2018 programme.

Đà Nẵng has committed to cutting 25 per cent of its carbon emissions by 2030 through promoting the use of renewable energy in buildings and vehicles. — VNS