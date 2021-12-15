Cat Ba Amatina wins special prize at Vietnam Urban Planning Award 2020

The project, fully known as "Detailed construction planning map of 1/500 scale of the Cai Gia tourist urban area in Hai Phong City," earned the special prize in the category of Construction Planning Projects.
Apart from the project, the special prizes were presented to three other projects in different categories.
They are the "Master plan for conservation and promotion of President Ho Chi Minh memorial site in Nghe An province" by the Vietnam Institute for Urban and Rural Planning and DE-SO ASIA JSC, "Vinacapital Danang golf course project in Da Nang City" by BRG Group, and "Phu Quoc United Centre project" in Kien Giang Province by Vingroup.
A total of 18 gold, 16 silver, 25 bronze and 25 consolation prizes were also presented to other outstanding entries at an awarding ceremony in Hanoi on December 12.
They were selected from more than 180 entries sent to the organising board in five categories of construction planning projects, completed projects, publications on planning, urban development management, and urban environmental quality.
According to President of the Vietnam Urban Planning and Development Association (VUPDA) Tran Ngoc Chinh, the awarded projects proposed creative planning ideas and solutions with the aim of providing a good living space for the community while preserving traditional values and protecting the natural environment.
First held by VUPDA in 2018, VUPA aims to enhance the status and role of construction planning and urban development management, while honoring organizations, individuals and businesses that have made outstanding contributions in the field of planning, urban development and rural residential areas in Vietnam.
