CapitaLand Development wins for ‘Best Sustainable Developer’ at PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final 2021

CapitaLand Development (CLD) of CapitaLand Group has won the 'Best Sustainable Developer' award at the prestigious PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final 2021.
The award recognises excellence on the part of developers who have consistently implemented environmentally-conscious designs, used low-impact construction materials and installed energy- and waste-efficient systems in their buildings.
CapitaLand Development was honoured as the 'Best Sustainable Developer' at the prestigious PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final .
The PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final is one of the region's most renowned real estate honours, with top country winners vying to be recognised as the 'Best in Asia'. CLD had earlier won for 'Best Sustainable Developer' at the PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards in November.
Mr Ronald Tay, CEO of CLD (Vietnam), said: "As a responsible real estate developer, sustainability is at the core of what we do. Guided by CapitaLand's 2030 Sustainability Master Plan, CLD consistently embeds environmental considerations into every stage of our real estate life cycle, from investment to development and operations.
"Achieving the 'Best Sustainable Developer' award at the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards is a recognition of CLD's steadfast commitment and concerted efforts in this regard. We strive to not only improve the overall well-being of our customers, but also do our part to encourage more to lead more eco-conscious lifestyles.
"We are honoured and humbled that CLD Vietnam and our developments have won more than 70 local and international awards throughout our more than 25 years in Vietnam, affirming our capabilities.
"We remain committed to designing and creating high-quality and sustainable developments to enrich the lives of our shared communities."
CLD had won six awards at the 2021 PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards, including the 'Special Recognition for Building Communities' and 'Special Recognition in Sustainable Design and Construction' awards.
Its luxury residential developments, Heritage West Lake and DEFINE received 'Best Luxury Condo Development' for Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City respectively.
DEFINE also won for 'Best High Rise Condo Development' in Vietnam while CLD's upcoming residential development, ZENITY, received the 'Best Luxury Condo Interior Design' award.
To date, CLD has six green-certified buildings in its portfolio in Viet Nam , including five residential developments, d'Edge Thao Dien, Feliz en Vista and Vista Verde in Ho Chi Minh City and Mulberry Lane and Seasons Avenue in H a Noi.
Its grade A office development, Capital Place, is the first office development in Hanoi to obtain the LEED Gold certification.
Heritage West Lake in Ha Noi and DEFINE in Ho Chi Minh City, two of CLD's latest luxurious residential developments, are set to be green-certified developments having received the Green Mark (Provisional) and Green Mark Gold (Provisional) award respectively from Singapore's Building & Construction Authority.
Heritage West Lake is CLD's first luxury residential development in Hanoi, allowing residents to enjoy stunning waterfront views of West Lake, the Red River and the bustling cityscape
During its exclusive preview on December 4, DEFINE was fully booked within two hours at an average price of around VND125 million (US$5,500 ) per square metre and above VND23 billion (US$1 million). The sale of Heritage West Lake is expected to be launched in H1, 2022.
At DEFINE, residents can enjoy panoramic views of the Saigon River and dramatic city views of Ho Chi Minh City from their apartment
CLD through CapitaLand Hope Foundation, CapitaLand's philanthropic arm, has also developed CapitaLand Hope Schools with green features.
CapitaLand Tan Tay Hope Kindergarten in Long An Province was built in 2019 with locally available sustainable materials. The blocks provide a beautiful façade with good ventilation and natural lighting for energy efficiency.
CapitaLand Tan Tay Hope Kindergarten has a beautiful façade with good ventilation and natural lighting for energy efficiency
