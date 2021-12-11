Boy band Oplus produces new music video

HÀ NỘI Since winning the X-Factor 2014, the Hà Nội-based music group Oplus has proved that they deserve to triumph.

Alongside the distinctive voices, the all-male group have now shown their expertise in music by producing a new music video by themselves, from the composing through to the arrangement and mastering.

Entitled Bay Đi Trong Ban Mai (Flying Away at Dawn), the video is the result of three-years of the group studying composing and producing.

Composed mainly by Tùng Linh with lyrics by Đức Tùng, the video is expected "to spread a positive vibe that can heal and revitalize the music market of Việt Nam that has been affected seriously by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years", according to the group's frontman Quang Minh.

In the video directed by art directors Lê Hà Nguyên and Nguyễn Ngọc Quý, no Oplus members are shown. Instead, the animated music video features scenes of an astronaut discovering a fiction primal universe.

In his space voyage, he finds the Love Museum Oplanet where he cultivates thousands of flowers — symbols of the fountain of life — bringing vivid colours to a lifeless land.

Minh also said that the album was the start of a full "DIY" album that the group would complete next year.

However, five songs from the album will be available on popular digital music platforms in the next few months. In addition, Oplus will also produce a limited edition physical album.

Another single by the group is expected to be released before the Lunar New Year Festival at the end of January 2022. They also plan an outdoor concert for an audience of 3,000 people.

Commenting on the new music video, songwriter Hồ Hoài Anh said he appreciated the band's wholehearted devotion to creating a quality music product.

" Flying Away at Dawn is pretty special because it is among few pop-rock albums produced in recent years in Việt Nam," he said.

From left: Oplus members Tùng Lâm, Quang Minh, Đức Tùng, and Tùng Linh pose at the launch ceremony of their animated music video Bay Đi Trong Ban Mai (Flying Away at Dawn) in Hà Nội last week. — Photo courtesy of Oplus

Composer and music producer Huy Tuấn joked that he was unhappy that Oplus no longer needed to work with music producers as the band could manage by themselves.

"By producing themselves from A to Z, the artists can perfect their music expertise," he said.

The music producer Lê Thanh Tâm said that the launch of the new animated music video by Oplus had helped the group to level up.

"As a music producer, I believe that it's the need and advantage for any artist to equip himself/herself with new knowledge and skills in music. Compared with solo singers, Oplus has strength as it consists of four talented members, who have devoted their best to the band. I hope all the group members stick together like a family and continue to offer their fans quality music," Tâm said.

Founded in 2010 by the twin brothers Tùng Lâm and Tùng Linh, and their friend Quang Minh, Oplus recruited their fourth member Đức Tùng when they were students, and met each other through music activities at universities in Hà Nội.

The name Oplus originated from the fact that all the members have the same blood type O+.

In 2014, the group was selected as winner of the first season of X-Factor Vietnam – a television music competition.

The group has released albums such as Khoảng Không Chơi Vơi (A Lonely Space), Cảm Ơn Tình Yêu Tôi (Thank You My Love), and Như Mưa Ngày Nào (Like the Rain in Old Days), and two single albums No Way and Wish . — VNS