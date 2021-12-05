Blood donation drive launched to mark 45th anniversary of Vietnam-Thailand diplomatic ties

Natthapol Na Songkhla, Thailand's Acting Consul General in HCM City said the event will contribute to easing the blood shortage in the city, especially when the wave of COVID-19 outbreaks have resulted in a rising demand for blood from medical facilities.

The donation drive would help strengthen not only people-to-people relations but also the strategic partnership between Thailand and Vietnam, he said.

The event attracted the participation of 290 people and approximately 418 units of blood were collected.

On this occasion, the Thai Consulate-General donated 45 million VND (nearly 2,000 USD) to support the municipal HCM Communist Youth Union committee's project in helping children orphaned by the pandemic.

Since May 2019, the Thai Consulate-General in HCM City and partners have organized four blood donation drives with 647 blood units to help Vietnamese patients.

Source: VNA