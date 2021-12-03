bjc group of thailand donates necessities worth vnd900 million to help people affected by covid 19

At the handover ceremony, Ms. Tran Kim Nga, Chief Representative of BJC Group in Vietnam, said: "Through the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, we would like to send 3,000 packs of necessities to the people in need in some localities. These gift sets are also BJC Group's spiritual encouragement for needy people to stabilize their living and overcome difficulties, and assist cities and provinces impacted by Covid-19 in fighting the pandemic and caring for the people's life."

Ms. Tran Kim Nga, Chief Representative of BJC Group, presents 3,000 packs of necessities to President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee

Upon receiving the gift sets, on behalf of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, President Do Van Chien extended gratitude to the noble deed of BJC Group. Although adversely affected by the pandemic, all the group's staff members, with their spirit of solidarity, are willing to help those hit hard by Covid-19. President Do Van Chien affirmed that the division in charge of social mobilization will hand out these gift packs to poverty-stricken and disadvantaged people as soon as possible.

As one of the largest Thai investors in Vietnam over the past 30 years, BJC Group is supplying packaging solutions, consumer solutions, healthcare and technical business solutions, and retail solutions, with total investment capital of US$1,143 million, through its subsidiaries such as Thai Corp International (Vietnam), Ichiban Foods, Malaya Vietnam Glass, TBC-Ball Beverage Can, BJC Cellox (Vietnam), Thai An JSC, MM Mega Market (Vietnam) and Vina Paper.

Mr. Do Van Chien, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, extended gratitude to the noble deed of BJC Group

"Committed to long-term investment and cooperation in Vietnam, the leaders of BJC Group always give first priority to the implementation of corporate social responsibility. Since the outbreak of Covid-19 in Vietnam, the group's subsidiaries have carried out many practical activities to help the people and go hand in hand with the Vietnamese Government and local authorities to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic," added Ms. Tran Kim Nga.

BJC Group has implemented many activities to join hands with the Vietnamese Government in the battle with Covid-19 pandemic

Earlier in June this year, TCC Group, the parent company of BJC Group, contributed US$1 million (approximately VND23 billion) to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee to buy Covid-19 vaccine. Particularly, MM Mega Market Vietnam (MM), a subsidiary of BJC Group, has implemented many activities to join hands with the Vietnamese Government in fighting the pandemic over the past time.

Specifically, MM helped purchase agricultural products from the pandemic-affected provinces like Bac Giang, Hai Duong and Son La, contributing its part to stabilizing people's life and production against the impact of the pandemic. In 2020, MM gave nearly one ton of fresh food to Danang Hospital C to prepare meals for some 1,000 health workers and patients quarantined there.

On November 12, 2021, MM Mega Market was commended by the HCMC People's Committee for the company's great efforts in the fight against Covid-19. During the 120 days of the severe outbreak of Covid-19 in HCMC, all MM staff members had to work at full capacity to ensure the supply chain of goods for the city dwellers. Aside from supplying necessities for residents in quarantine areas during the strict lockdown, contributing to the Covid-19 Vaccine Fund, and donating necessities to needy households, MM has also presented healthcare goods to health centers and field hospitals during this difficult time.

