Bình Dương to provide all public services online

The one-stop-shop administrative receiving and processing system of the Department of Planning and Investment in Bình Dương Province. VNA/VNS Photo

BÌNH DƯƠNG – Bình Dương Province targets providing 100 per cent online public services at provincial and district levels by January.

Bình Dương has attracted a great deal of domestic and foreign investment in industrial production. Speeding up administrative reform is one of the important goals of the province to create favorable conditions for businesses and people.

Võ Văn Minh, chairman of the province’s People’s Committee, said the province currently has a total of 1,942 administrative procedures, of which 1,557 are at provincial level, 258 at district level and 127 at communal level.

Online public services at provincial and district levels account for a high proportion, but the percentage of people dealing with online administrative procedures is not high.

The director of the province’s Department of Information and Communications, Lê Tuấn Anh, said the province would continue to reform public services and employ a contingent of qualified civil servants and public employees who meet requirements for the new situation.

The department will vigorously carry out the development of e-Government and digital government which are closely linked with administrative reform. The aim is to offer open, transparent, and modern services.

Digital infrastructure plays a decisive role in the development of the digital economy and society, reducing costs and increasing efficiency.

Bình Dương ranks fourth among Việt Nam’s 63 provinces and cities in terms of information technology (IT) application in state agencies. The province rose to the top of the Southeast region thanks to agencies working hard to apply IT solutions. – VNS