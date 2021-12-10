Bình Dương organises conference to attract EU investors

HCM CITY — Bình Dương Province authorities and Becamex IDC, a leading developer of industrial, urban and transport infrastructure, organised an online conference on December 9 to solicit investments from the EU.
The province has attracted over US$2 billion worth of FDI this year, taking the total value so far to $37 billion invested by 65 countries and territories, second only to HCM City in the country.
Most of the investment has been in industry and services.
Deputy chairman of the People's Committee, Mai Hùng Dũng, said amid the COVID-19 pandemic online investment promotion events helped Bình Dương connect with major enterprises and stimulate FDI inflows.
The province would further develop socio-economic infrastructure, expand industrial parks, train human resources, build housing for workers, and ensure sufficient and timely labour supply, he promised.
It would also step up administrative reforms and enhance political and social security and order to make investors feel secure, he said.
The province Department of Industry and Trade said in recent years Bình Dương steadily improved its investment environment and competitiveness, and expanded its support for business development.
It was attracting a lot of FDI thanks to excellent infrastructure, environmental treatment facilities, simplification of administrative procedures, availability of unencumbered lands, well-trained and adequate human resources, social housing, and housing for workers, it said.
The province always created favourable conditions for businesses and promptly addressed difficulties and problems they faced, it said.
Andrea Geuin, director of Bonfiglioli Southeast Asia, said his firm's plant that makes automation equipment at the Mỹ Phước III Industrial Park had done well in recent years.
He hailed the local investment climate, infrastructure and skilled workforce, and authorities' support, adding his company planned to expand the factory and tie up with universities, especially for high-tech projects.
The province also wants to build a smart city and the Bình Dương Innovation Zone in the coming time, and accelerate the progress of construction of Science and Technology Industrial Park and World Trade Center New City. VNS
