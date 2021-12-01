Binh Dien whosale market fully reopens from December 1

Binh Dien whosale market

The market's stalls will open from 4 p.m. today to 9 a.m. tomorrow, excluding seafood shops to operate from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Arrivals are required to display the " Covid Green Card " (certificate of vaccination), or certificates about recovering from Covid-19 within 6 months; submit health declaration or use the national Covid-19 prevention and control app, PC-Covid at the pandemic checkpoints before entering the market; strictly comply with Covid-19 regulations; not ride a bike in the market, excepting for special vehicles used for transport and delivery of goods; park their vehicles in separated areas.

By Lac Phong – Translated by Kim Khanh