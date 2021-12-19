ASEM Food Court opens on RoK’s Jeju island

Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Nguyen Vu Tung sent his congratulatory remarks via video to the event.

A representatives of the organizers said with a focus on the New Southern Policy revolving around Southeast Asian countries, this food festival introduces about 30 dishes of Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, and Indonesia and of European nations. Highlights of the Vietnamese cuisine at the event are ‘bun cha’ (rice vermicelli with grilled pork and fresh herbs) and ‘pho’ (beef noodle soup).

Kim Jung-ryul, operating director of ASEM Food, noted the event aims to attract Southeast Asian and European visitors to the island, giving them the taste of their homeland dishes.

By combining gastronomy, technology, and culture, the ASEM Food Court is expected to deliver a diverse and impressive experience to foreign and Korean tourists, he said.

The Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) is an intergovernmental process established in 1996 to foster dialogue and cooperation between Asia and Europe. Presently, it comprises 53 partners – 30 European and 21 Asian countries, the European Union and the ASEAN Secretariat.

Source: VNA