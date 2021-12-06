ASEAN, UNICEF hold workshop on financing responses to natural disasters

The event was organized to share findings from a regional landscape analysis, which was undertaken by UNICEF East Asia and the Pacific, on disaster risk financing and shock responsive social protection in ASEAN, and to discuss ways to implement policy recommendations to strengthen financing mechanisms for resilience building and disaster response in Southeast Asia.
The workshop concluded that the financing requirement to deal with large-scale and smaller disasters as well as more regular shocks is the most pressing challenge in ASEAN.
In addition, delegates highlighted the compelling need to establish an efficient and pre-arranged disaster risk financing, public finance management and shock responsive social protection mechanisms. Also, they agreed that social protection, public finance management and risk analytics agendas are priorities for ASEAN.
Translated by Song Anh
