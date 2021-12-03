ASEAN – Russia joint naval drill launched

The drill was launched virtually on December 1. Attending the opening ceremony in Hanoi was Deputy Director of the Foreign Relations Department under the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defense, Senior Colonel Pham Manh Thang.
Addressing the ceremony, Indonesian and Russian representatives thanked the participating countries for their support to the first ever joint naval drill, hoping that the activity would contribute to promoting understanding and trust as well as creating an opportunity to share experience and foster cooperation among ASEAN – Russia navies in response to emerging non-traditional security challenges in the region.
The event also shows the responsibility and achievements of Russia in the region and ASEAN-led mechanisms, while contributing to promoting ASEAN – Russia relations in the coming time.
The 14th ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM-14), held last December, 2020, approved Russia’s proposal to hold an ASEAN – Russia Naval Drill in 2021.
Therefore, as coordinator for the ASEAN – Russia dialogue relationship for the 2018-2021 period, Indonesia cooperated with Russia to co-host the ASEAN – Russia Naval Drill.
Translated by Minh Anh
