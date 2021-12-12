Almost 1,000 new COVID cases in Hà Nội on Sunday

HÀ NỘI — COVID-19 infections in Hà Nội reached a record high of 980 on Sunday, as part of 14,638 new cases across the country.
This is the highest number of daily cases in the capital since the first COVID-19 patient was identified in March 2020.
The number of COVID-19 related fatalities reported on Sunday was 228, including 78 in HCM City.
Total cases since the start of the pandemic now stand at 1,413,051, of which 1,407,655 are a result of the fourth wave of infections that have swept the country since late April.
Sunday’s figures include 17 imported cases; 14,621 infections were local injections. A total of 9,377 new transmissions were detected in the community.
HCM City recorded the highest number of infections with 1,216, followed by Hà Nội, and Tây Ninh at 920.
The remaining infections were detected in Đồng Tháp (745), Bến Tre (722), Cà Mau (675), Cần Thơ (669), Khánh Hòa (590), Vĩnh Long (584), Bạc Liêu (563), Sóc Trăng (524), Trà Vinh (475), Đà Nẵng (442), Kiên Giang (384), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (381), Bình Dương (375), Tiền Giang (367), Đồng Nai (366), Thừa Thiên Huế (359), Hậu Giang (338), An Giang (319), Đắk Lắk (315), Bình Định (279), Bình Thuận (256), Lâm Đồng (194), Bắc Ninh (189), Hải Phòng (123), Thanh Hóa (109), Ninh Thuận (94), Hà Giang (92), Hưng Yên (92), Phú Yên (82), Long An (75), Đắk Nông (74), Quảng Nam (74), Nghệ An (63), Thái Nguyên (61), Thái Bình (45), Quảng Ngãi (44), Hải Dương (42), Quảng Trị (36), Quảng Bình (36), Nam Định (32), Vĩnh Phúc (32), Lạng Sơn (28), Quảng Ninh (25), Sơn La (21), Phú Thọ (20), Yên Bái (18), Hà Tĩnh (15), Hòa Bình (13), Cao Bằng (12), Tuyên Quang (10), Hà Nam (10), Bắc Giang (9), Điện Biên (4), Gia Lai (2), and Lai Châu (1).
The 78 deaths recorded in HCM City include cases transferred from Long An (2), Sóc Trăng (2), Bà Rịa (1), Bình Dương (1), Đồng Nai (1), Đồng Tháp (1), and Tiền Giang (1).
Việt Nam's COVID death toll is now 27,839, or 2 per cent of total cases.
There are 7,596 COVID-19 patients nationwide who are in a serious condition, with 942 requiring invasive ventilation and 18 on life support.
A further 1,295 patients were given the all-clear on Sunday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,054,720.
Over 57.4 million people in Việt Nam have now been fully inoculated; nearly 75 million people have received at least one vaccine dose. — VNS
