AIP Foundation launches helmets programme for students in northern province

TUYÊN QUANG — AIP Foundation in collaboration with the Traffic Safety Committee and Department of Education and Training of the northern province of Tuyên Quang on Friday hosted a launch ceremony as part of the Helmets for Kids Programme.
The province is home to a significant number of ethnic minorities, who face a range of challenges in accessing mainstream services and resources.
The Helmets for Kids programme aims to reduce brain injuries related to road crashes in school zones and the surrounding communities through increased quality helmet use among children.
This year 5,828 helmets were distributed in Thái Nguyên and Tuyên Quang provinces to students, teachers, and staff at eight schools. Teachers also received interactive training on road safety.
Furthermore, school projects will receive booklets on helmet safety.
The project launch ceremony at Đăng Châu Primary School promoted community awareness of the life-saving importance of increasing child helmet use.
"Every child deserves equal access to the tools and resources in their community, especially education and knowledge. By focusing on equity and diversity, we're working towards this vision together. The Helmets for Kids programme helps to raise the quality of life standard for communities, especially for kids in rural areas. Something as simple as wearing a helmet can be the difference in that child coming back home to their family happy and healthy after a school day," said Matthias Skillecorn, managing director of Johnson & Johnson Việt Nam, which is also taking part in the project.
Following the introduction, the students participated in a helmet fitting and engaged in road safety activities and games. This brought about a unique opportunity for every child at the school to learn more about helmet safety though edutainment activities as well as marking a chance to spread the importance of helmet safety among the local government and members of the community.
Trịnh Thu Hà, deputy chief of the office of the NTSC, said, "It is of paramount importance that students wear quality helmets. This can mark the difference between 'life-saving' and 'mortality risk' when it comes to a crash. The students need to be trained on how to select and wear a standard helmet properly. This will ensure maximum protection for them when traveling by motorbike."
From 2012 to 2020, the Johnson & Johnson funded Helmets for Kids programme has provided 68,420 helmets to 93 schools across eight Vietnamese provinces, in addition to providing tools and resources to ensure children in the community are commuting to school safely. — VNS
- Honda Vietnam kicks off programme giving away 20,000 free helmets
- IIT Madras launches world’s first online degree, diploma courses in programming, data science
- Slow Zones, Safe Zones programme reduces road accident injuries
- MobileKids Vietnam and Safety with Moki Tour targets child car safety, reaching nearly 1,850 students
- IIT Madras launches world's first online BSc degree in Programming and Data Science
- Innovation Challenge launched to tackle plastic pollution in ASEAN
- Bennett University launches BA Liberal Arts programme
- Johnson pledges £1bn school rebuilding programme for England
- 12 people handed sentences in Vietnam’s Son La Province for roles in national exam cheating scandal
- Lao Cai students offered VND20bn in scholarships
- Ninh Thuan, Khanh Hoa provinces work to promote tourism after COVID-19
- Over 1.9 million helmets granted to first graders in new school year
- IIT Madras Launches World's First Online BSc Degree in Programming & Data Science
- Lights given to encourage ethnic minority students go to school
- IIT Roorkee launches advance online certification course on Deep Learning
- Lesson of hope for students facing financial struggles
- Citi and Citi Foundation Reach Over US$100 Million in Commitments for COVID-19 Community Relief and Economic Recovery Efforts
- IIT Madras launches online bachelor's degree in Programming and Data Science, age no restriction
- NFVC, Generali Vietnam launch community educational program
- MobileKids crash-prevention training kicks off in HCM City
AIP Foundation launches helmets programme for students in northern province have 652 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 4, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.