AES Mong Duong named in top 100 Most Sustainable Enterprises in 2021

Mr. Pham Tan Cong, President of VCCI presents the certificate of 100 Most Sustainable Enterprises in 2021 to AES Mong Duong's representative – Ms. Dang Huong Lan, Stakeholder Manager

AES Mong Duong has been named among the top 100 most sustainable companies in the country this year.

The annual list is organized by the Vietnam Business Council for Sustainable Development, under the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, with cooperation from the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, Ministry of National Resources and Environment and Vietnam General Confederation of Labour.

This is the fifth time the company has received the recognition since starting operations in the country.

The award is an honorable title representing recognition from the Vietnamese Government, ministries, the business community and social organizations for pioneering companies in sustainable development.

To be named in the list, AES Mong Duong satisfied 119 indicators in the Corporate Sustainability Index (CSI) in four areas: Sustainability Performance Index; Governance Index; Environmental Index; and Labor-Social Index.

David Stone, president of AES Vietnam and CEO of AES Mong Duong, said: "We are pleased that AES Mong Duong's continuous efforts in sustainability and positive impact on Việt Nam’s socio-economic development have been recognized. AES has built a reputation as a trusted partner in the energy sector in Việt Nam, while together with our partners, fulfilling AES' global mission of accelerating the future of energy around the world."

The company's sustainability strategy focuses on three fundamental pillars: maintaining a solid financial profile with stable and predictable cash flow; continuing to operate our Project safely, efficiently and sustainably; and continuing to progress with the localization program, thus providing opportunities for local talent to develop and grow in leadership roles to ensure long-term business continuity.

In the last five years, with approximately 35 billion kWh generated, Mong Duong has made significant contributions to national energy security, which serves as a foundation for higher penetration of variable renewable energy sources and accelerates responsible development and transformation of the energy sector.

Since 2015, the Company's Social Impact Program, focusing on four main pillars – Health, Education, Livelihoods and Infrastructure – has been implemented to improve the quality of life for local communities.

More than 150 CSR initiatives with a total value of VND20 billion have been initiated, helping to make lasting and positive impact on the lives of more than 200,000 local people.

AES Vietnam was also recently honored to receive the 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Award for the fifth consecutive year by the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham Hanoi). The award recognizes companies that demonstrate a connection between their business operations and society, and who strive for both long-term economic and social value.

The two awards follow the recent publication of AES Mong Duong's sustainability report for 2018-2019 , outlining the company’s positive business impact through delivering sustainable value to stakeholders, while contributing significantly to the sustainable development of the local economy through an effective partnership.

About AES Vietnam

Our vision is to be a leading sustainable power company in Việt Nam providing safe, reliable and affordable energy.

AES, through its subsidiary, AES Mong Duong Power, has successfully developed financing for the Mong Duong 2 Power Project with 1,242 MW, and a total investment of approximately US$2.1 billion.

This is Việt Nam's first Build – Operate – Transfer coal-fired power project, representing approximately 2.3 per cent of the country's installed capacity. To learn more, please visit https://aesmongduong.vn/

In November 2017, AES signed an MOU with PV Gas in the presence of then US President Donald Trump and Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang to develop the US$1.3-billion Son My LNG Terminal Project.

In November 2019, AES also signed an MOU with the Ministry of Industry and Trade to develop a 2.2GW combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant under the BOT scheme, to be located in Binh Thuan Province.

In October 2020, AES Vietnam and PV GAS inked a Term Sheet of the Joint Venture Agreement for Son My LNG terminal. Together, the CCGT and terminal are expected to play a major role in shaping Việt Nam's energy future by diversifying the energy mix with imported LNG and meeting the country's increasing demand for sustainable and affordable electricity. For more information, visit: www.aes-vietnam.com

About AES

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 500 global energy company accelerating the future of energy. Together with our many stakeholders, we're improving lives by the delivering the greener, smarter energy solutions the world needs.

Our diverse workforce is committed to continuous innovation and operational excellence, while partnering with our customers on their strategic energy transitions and continuing to meet their energy needs today.