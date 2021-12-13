AES honored to receive Corporate Social Responsibility award from AmCham Hanoi for the fifth consecutive year

Mr. Adam Sitkoff, Executive Director of AmCham Hanoi present the Award to AES Vietnam's Representative Mr Ekin Niksarli, Business Development Director

Hanoi, 8 December 2021.

AES Vietnam was honored to receive the 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) award from the American Chamber of Commerce in Hanoi (AmCham Hanoi). This is the fifth consecutive year AES has received the award.

Presented annually, AmCham's CSR Recognition Award Program recognizes US companies that demonstrate a connection between their business operations and society, and who strive for both long-term economic and social value in the country.

"Even in this challenging time of uncertainty and anxiety, AES Vietnam stepped up their CSR effort to help address society's needs during the Covid-19 crisis. AmCham congratulates AES Vietnam on their CSR Recognition Award. Their commitment to transparency, good governance, and sustainable business practices provides a model for others to follow in Vietnam and helps make the business and social environment better for all of us," said Adam Sitkoff, executive director of AmCham Hanoi.

David Stone, president of AES Vietnam, said: "AES has been investing in Viet Nam for over 10 years and we remain committed to the social and economic development of the country by providing safe, affordable and reliable energy solutions while making a lasting and positive impact for the communities where we operate. We would like to thank AmCham Hanoi for its recognition of these efforts, and we look forward to continuing to accompany Vietnam on its sustainable development journey."

Over the last 10 years, the AES Social Impact Program, focusing on four main pillars – Health, Education, Livelihoods and Infrastructure – has been implemented with the aim to improve the quality of life for local communities.

More than 150 CSR initiatives have been initiated, benefiting more than 200,000 people in Hanoi and the provinces of Quang Ninh and Binh Thuan. All activities were designed to match local needs identified through interactive consultations with local stakeholders and with the aim to contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals framework developed by the United Nations.

This year's AmCham's CSR Recognition awards also recognized the commitment of members who have assisted Vietnamese communities during the extremely challenging time amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since the pandemic started, AES has been stepping up and making major efforts to secure the health of not only our employees and to ensure the continuity of our operations but also the safety of the local communities.

The company made contributions to the National COVID-19 Vaccine Fund and the COVID-19 Prevention and Fighting Fund of Quang Ninh Province while at the same time providing 2,000 COVID-19 test kits to communities in Quang Ninh and Binh Thuan provinces.

"The achievement is also recognition of our strong partnership and coordination with our various partners to deliver positive impacts on the lives of thousands of local people. We have built a reputation as a trusted partner to the communities while, together with our partners, fulfilling AES' global mission of accelerating the future of energy around the world," said Stone.

About AES Vietnam

AES Vietnam is a leading power company in Vietnam that provides safe, reliable and affordable energy. Our 2.2 GW combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant and LNG terminal project, which are under development, will bring in US$3.2 billion investment in Binh Thuan Province and will significantly enhance the local economy. Together, the plant and terminal will play a major role in shaping Viet Nam's energy future by diversifying the energy mix with imported LNG as well as meeting the country's increasing demand for sustainable and affordable electricity.

AES, through its subsidiary, AES Mong Duong Power Company Limited, successfully developed and arranged financing for the Mong Duong 2 Power Project of 1,242 MW with total investment of approximately us$2.1 billion. To learn more, please visit https://www.aes-vietnam.com/en

About AES

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 500 global energy company accelerating the future of energy. Together with our many stakeholders, we're improving lives by delivering the greener, smarter energy solutions the world needs. Our diverse workforce is committed to continuous innovation and operational excellence, while partnering with our customers on their strategic energy transitions and continuing to meet their energy needs today.