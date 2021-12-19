Activities to mark the 70th National Resistance Day

Formed on January 6, the Capital Regiment became one of the first regular units of the army. In wartime, the unit's troops took part in 16 campaigns and 200 battles, killing around 10,000 enemy's troops, shooting down 66 aircraft, and damaging around 200 tanks and armored vehicles.
Promoting the unit's heroic tradition, in peacetime, generations of the regiment's troops have been actively studying to raise their professionalism and ready to take and fulfill all assigned missions.
* Earlier on December 17, the Ho Chi Minh City's organizing panel of important events held an artistic program in District 1 to mark the big day of the nation. Well-prepared performances at the event vividly reflected the iron will of the Vietnamese troops and people in the national resistance against foreign invaders.
Addressing the program, Nguyen Hoang Nang, President of the city's Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee highlighted the importance of the celebration of the National Resistance Day, considering it a golden chance to recall the combat traditions of the nation and promote the great national unity. He called upon people to promote heroic traditions established by former generations, make their utmost efforts to successfully fulfill socio-economic, defense, and security tasks.
The city's official promised that Ho Chi Minh City people will promote emulation movements, strengthen the great national unity bloc, raise revolutionary vigilance, and be determined to foil the "peaceful evolution" plot of hostile forces, making contributions to building, developing, and protecting the city.
Translated by Tran Hoai
- National Sickie Day 2019 is TODAY! What are the worst excuses for calling in sick?
- Pizza Express, Domino’s and Pizza Hut National Pizza Day 2019 offers available TODAY! How to save money on your favourite meal
- Book giveaway for Peter Hills Primary School pupils to mark International Book Giving Day
- Best National Pizza Day deals as Pizza Hut launch amazing new crispy onion side
- National Spaghetti Day 2019: Where to get deals and freebies Friday and beyond
- Celebrate National Pizza Day with a free £15 Domino's Pizza
- Tallinn hosts int’l intellectual festival dedicated to National Flag Day of Azerbaijan
- Azerbaijan marks 70th anniversary of national architect [PHOTO]
- Azerbaijan marks 70th anniversary of national architect
- Group restoring de Havilland Mosquito RL249 mark 70th anniversary of RAF Coltishall crash
- Today marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day
- Why Sweden marks Sami National Day today
- Turkey marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day
- Nation to celebrate Youth Day
- Comedy Review: Mark Thomas, Check Up Our NHS at 70, Arts Depot
- Azerbaijani people celebrate Solidarity Day
- London activists in Australia Day protest
- Auschwitz survivors pay homage as world remembers on International Holocaust Remembrance Day
- Indians in PNG mark worldwide Hindi day
- U.S. City of San Diego proclaims December 31 as ‘Azerbaijani Solidarity Day’
Activities to mark the 70th National Resistance Day have 437 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at December 19, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.