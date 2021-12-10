Acecook Vietnam guarantees safety of domestic instant noodle products despite France recall

Hảo Hảo instance noodles. — Acecook Vietnam

HÀ NỘI — Acecook Vietnam has assured the public that there are no safety issues with their noodle products that are on sale domestically, despite a recall in France.

Earlier this month, the https://rappel.conso.gouv.fr website listed information that a number of Acecook Vietnam’s instant noodles and noodle soups are to be recalled in France.

Acecook Vietnam confirmed that they are working with distribution agencies in France to recall the product, which was exported to France before July 2021.

Acecook Vietnam said that all its products exported to France will expire in March, May, August and September 2022.

The company said this recall came about as a result of a communication initiated by the company with France, after an incident in Ireland in August.

In August, Ireland requested a recall and Germany and the Netherlands issued warnings regarding some batches of Acecook Vietnam's Hảo Hảo instant noodles and Good instant vermicelli products, due to contamination.

The above products are believed to contain 2-chloroethanol (2-CE, a metabolite from ethylene oxide- EO) in amounts that exceed the threshold allowed under EU standards. French authorities requested the recall before January 31, 2022.

Trần Việt Hòa, Director of Science and Technology Department (Ministry of Industry and Trade), said that after the recall incident in Ireland in August, his ministry re-examined the entire product list and production process of Acecook products being distributed in Việt Nam. The results show that Acecook Vietnam's domestically sold products have no EO.

The department also expanded the inspection of instant noodle products from Acecook in Việt Nam. Due to the large scale of the examination and review, the final results are being compiled by the relevant agencies and will be announced soon. — VNS