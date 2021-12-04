60-hour online shopping event 2021 starts

Promotions on website https://onlinefriday.vn. — Photo ictnews.vietnamnet.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Online Shopping Day – Online Friday 2021 officially started from midnight on Friday (December 3).

The event will last until 12pm on Sunday.

During this time frame, consumers across the country can buy millions of products at attractive prices.

Consumers can “hunt for vouchers” on website https://onlinefriday.vn and its mobile app as well as from partner websites and social media influencers.

Up to now, there have been more than 300,000 authentic products with promotions and more than 50,000 discount vouchers have been uploaded to the website.

This year’s shopping festival attracts a large number of e-commerce businesses, large and reputable sellers such as Shopee, Tiki, Sendo, Voso, Lazada, and manufacturing businesses, and other retailers distributing authentic products with exclusive discounts of up to 100 per cent.

The organisation of Online Friday 2021 is to promote digital technology and e-commerce, apply solutions to monitor and promote goods with clear origin of the participating enterprises.

At the same time, the event will promote the consumption of Vietnamese goods and solutions and services developed by Vietnamese businesses and start-ups to raise awareness of domestic consumers about Vietnamese goods and services.

The online shopping day also applies digital technology solutions on the basis of the internet and telecommunications networks, which can promote online transactions, effective e-commerce and ensure information security.

From that, the event is expected to promote and improve the experience of people and consumers about digital technology platforms applied in e-commerce.

Việt Nam will research and combine the implementation of regional online shopping festivals to promote and catch up with the development trend of trans-border e-commerce as well as step up cashless payments, thus laying a foundation for authorities to suggest policies in support of enterprises in promotional activities. — VNS