4 hot mineral spring resorts for winter break

Covering seven hectares in Tu Le Commune, Yen Bai Province, Le Champ Tu Le Resort Hot Spring & Spa stands amidst ethnic Thai and Hmong villages. It is the first such resort to sprout in the northern province famed for its rice terraces and hot mineral springs.
The resort has two hot spring baths located right next to a cool stream and golden rice fields.
In winter, when the temperature in Tu Le drops to below 10 degrees, hot springs remain at 38-40 degrees.
In addition, the mineral bath area has a large hot tub for foot baths and nearly 10 private bathrooms.
The resort has 34 rooms made of bamboo. Each room is decorated with local items like crossbows, buffalo horns, bows, and arrows. Room rates range from VND1.5 million ($65.81) a night.
From Oct. 15, the resort resumed operation. Yen Bai Province currently allows in fully vaccinated tourists from areas with low and medium Covid risks.
In Hoa Binh Province, Serena Resort Kim Boi in the eponymous district has 155 rooms, all built from eco-friendly materials like thatch, wood, stone and bamboo.
One of the biggest highlights of the resort is a hot mineral spring with a natural water source with year-round temperature at 43 degrees Celsius.
A Japanese-style Onsen bath in a garden. There are three baths for five people, two baths for 10, and one for 20.
The resort also has an indoor hot mineral bath covering 500 square meters and an outdoor swimming pool that allows tourists to enjoy breathtaking views of the green mountains.
Room rates range from VND1.8 million a night.
Hoa Binh Province requires people coming or returning from areas under lockdown or social distancing to show negative Covid certificates obtained via the RT-PCR method within 72 hours before arrival while those from safe Covid areas only need to furnish a negative certificate issued after rapid antigen testing within 72 hours.
Yoko Onsen Quang Hanh in Cam Pha Town in Quang Ninh Province, home to Ha Long Bay, became the first hot spring resort in Vietnam when it opened last year.
Designed like a Japanese village, it is surrounded with green mountains.
Yoko Onsen Quang Hanh has 27 baths that are said to cleanse toxins, promote circulation, boost immunity, and cure skin diseases.
The water in the baths is taken directly from Quang Hanh's natural hot mineral spring, rich in minerals with a high salinity. The water temperature here remains between 36-40 degrees Celsius.
In addition to hot mineral baths, the resort offers spa experiences like normal and rock saunas.
A public hot spring bath package costs VND990,000 per person. In the private area, with lunch or dinner, it costs VND4 million.
A night's stay costs VND5.4 million per person.
Quang Ninh Province reopened domestic tourism from Nov. 1 and welcomed fully vaccinated travelers from areas with low and medium Covid risks.
Alba Wellness Valley by Fusion in Phong Son Commune, Phong Dien District of Thua Thien Hue Province covers 50 hectares, surrounded by natural forests and hot mineral springs.
The resort is located by Thanh Tan mineral spring, discovered nearly 100 years ago and famed for being rich in minerals.
From August to January, when the temperature in Thua Thien Hue drops below 10 degrees Celsius, experiencing hot mineral water inside the resort helps visitors relax their bodies and dispel fatigue.
It has 50 rooms and bungalows. Tourists can choose to stay in rooms with views of the flower garden or lotus lake or hire wooden bungalows with thatched roofs, small gardens, bamboo fences recreating the rustic beauty of the Vietnamese countryside.
The resort offers room rates from VND1 million a night, accompanied with a 30-minute Onsen bath service.
Thua Thien-Hue currently welcomes back only intra-provincial tourists.
