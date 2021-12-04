20,000 fans provisionally approved to attend Việt Nam vs China match

Football
HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) has requested that 20,000 supporters be allowed to attend the 2022 World Cup qualifying match between Việt Nam and China on February 1.
The match will be played at Mỹ Đình Stadium in Hà Nội, which has a maximum capacity of 40,000 fans.
The Deputy Minister of Culture, Sport and Tourism Hoàng Đạo Cương has agreed with the proposal, providing the COVID-19 pandemic is under control in time. February 1 is the first day of Việt Nam’s Tết (Lunar New Year) Festival.
Việt Nam’s games against Japan and Saudi Arabia last month, also played at Mỹ Đình Stadium, were attended by 12,000 supporters.
Deputy Minister Cương asked the organisers to make plans for more people to attend upcoming games, to meet the high demands of local supporters and to provide more encouragement for coach Park Hang-seo and his team.
After the China game, Việt Nam will face Oman on March 24.
Việt Nam are currently in last place in Group B after losing all six of their matches so far.
In AFF Cup news, Việt Nam national team trained in a COVID-secure bubble in Singapore on Thursday after all members returned negative COVID-19 tests.
Coach Park Hang-seo is without defender Đỗ Hùng Dũng, who has not yet received permission to enter Singapore.
Dũng was a late call-up for the national team, meaning his entry documents have not yet been processed.
When the reigning champions flew to Singapore on December 1, Dũng had to go back home and wait. As a result, he is a doubt for Việt Nam’s opening match against Laos on Monday.
Midfielder Nguyễn Hoàng Đức has been highlighted as one of ten potential stars of this year’s cup by ESPN.
Their website claims that: “Although Nguyễn Quang Hải has been one of the catalysts behind Việt Nam’s rise over the past four years, there are some in Vietnamese football circles who believe his talent could be matched by Nguyễn Hoàng Đức.
“While Hải excels more in the attacking third, Đức is equally influential in the defensive aspect of the game as he is offensively, and is also a real threat from dead-ball situations, even if he is currently lower in the pecking than the former.”
Other players tipped for success include Thanawat Suengchitthawon (Thailand), Yrick Gallantes (Philippines), Nur Adam Abdullah (Singapore), Witan Sulaeman (Indonesia) and Luqman Hakim Shamsudin (Malaysia). — VNS
- Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa live score and goal updates
- China's 'Jack the Ripper' sentenced to death for eleven murders
- Trade war with China will end in a ‘pot of gold’, White House economic adviser predicts
- White House criticises China for retaliatory tariff hikes amid fears of escalating trade war
- China executes more people than rest of world combined, Amnesty report reveals
- Trump vs Putin? Time to be ‘scared’
- K-pop diplomacy: Kim Jong-un attends as South Korean stars perform first concert in North for 13 years
- Chinese police to use facial recognition technology to send jaywalkers instant fines by text
- Chinese scientists claim new radar can track mosquito's flight from a mile away
- Dow Jones drops 450 points as Amazon tumbles and trade war fires rise
- Iran Women's Activist Says Blocked From Protesting at Russia World Cup
- POLITICO Brussels Playbook, presented by EPP Group: Merkel’s Bavarian brawl — Too big to rescue — When politics and football collide
- Russia stun Spain with penalty shootout win to reach quarter finals, Iago Aspas and Koke miss pens
- World Cup 2018: Debutants Iceland hold Argentina to 1-1 draw
- North and South Korea set date for face-to-face talks between Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in
- The inside story of how Trump's Chief of Staff lost his power
- The World Trade Organisation is terrified of Donald Trump and will not stop the global trade war
- Donald Trump says US will withdraw from Syria 'very soon' as it is time to 'let other people take care of it now'
- The appointments of John Bolton and Mike Pompeo in the US bring us closer to war in the Middle East
- Britain sends third warship to Asia Pacific to monitor North Korea
20,000 fans provisionally approved to attend Việt Nam vs China match have 718 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 4, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.