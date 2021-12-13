15,377 new cases reported on Monday

Cases reported in Hà Nội (1,000), Bình Phước (998), Tây Ninh (919), TP. Hồ Chí Minh (915), Bến Tre (867), Cà Mau (793), Đồng Tháp (740), Cần Thơ (680), Khánh Hòa (594), Vĩnh Long (581), Trà Vinh (476), Sóc Trăng (466), An Giang (422), Bình Định (395), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (371), Thừa Thiên Huế (346), Bạc Liêu (334), Đồng Nai (329), Kiên Giang (328), Tiền Giang (322), Hậu Giang (306), Bình Dương (304), Bình Thuận (268), Gia Lai (211), Đà Nẵng (205), Bắc Ninh (194), Hải Phòng (183), Thanh Hóa (182), Lâm Đồng (165), Nghệ An (145), Hưng Yên (134), Quảng Ngãi (122), Đắk Nông (103), Quảng Nam (103), Lạng Sơn (96), Hà Giang (81), Ninh Thuận (81), Long An (72), Vĩnh Phúc (58), Hải Dương (56), Thái Bình (54), Phú Yên (51), Quảng Ninh (49), Hòa Bình (40), Thái Nguyên (32), Nam Định (30), Quảng Bình (30), Hà Nam (20), Bắc Giang (17), Sơn La (16), Phú Thọ (15), Tuyên Quang (12), Lào Cai (9), Hà Tĩnh (8 ), Kon Tum (8 ), Quảng Trị (5), Yên Bái (4), Cao Bằng (2), Điện Biên (1), Lai Châu (1).
