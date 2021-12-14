15,220 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Việt Nam on Tuesday

HCM City is administering the booster shots (a third dose) to high-risk groups and frontline forces, including medical workers, police, army officers and those who are immunocompromised. VNA/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — A total of 15,220 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country on Tuesday.

Of the new infections 9,351 were detected in the community, and 17 were imported.

The total caseload since the beginning of the pandemic has now reached 1,443,648.

New cases were reported in 62 provinces and cities across the country, with the capital Hà Nội registering 837 transmissions.

Cà Mau Province was the locality with the most infections at 1,011, followed by HCM City with 991 and Tây Ninh with 931.

The other localities that reported new transmissions were: Bình Phước (907), Đồng Tháp (734), Cần Thơ (692), Khánh Hòa (597), Vĩnh Long (596), Bến Tre (573), Bạc Liêu (475), Bình Định (468), Trà Vinh (465), Sóc Trăng (436), Tiền Giang (402), Thừa Thiên Huế (394), Hải Phòng (382), Bình Dương (352), Đồng Nai (336), An Giang (300), Kiên Giang (296), Hậu Giang (295), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (258), Bắc Ninh (225), Bình Thuận (211), Lâm Đồng (193), Đắk Lắk (178), Đà Nẵng (177), Quảng Ngãi (150), Gia Lai (141), Thanh Hóa (121), Hưng Yên (96), Đắk Nông (83), Long An (80), Quảng Nam (80), Nghệ An (67), Phú Yên (64), Quảng Ninh (62), Hà Giang (55), Ninh Thuận (45), Thái Bình (45), Hải Dương (45), Nam Định (44), Quảng Trị (35), Thái Nguyên (34), Ninh Bình (32), Vĩnh Phúc (29), Phú Thọ (28), Lạng Sơn (25), Sơn La (23), Hà Tĩnh (14), Hà Nam (14), Hòa Bình (13), Cao Bằng (12), Kon Tum (12), Bắc Giang (11), Quảng Bình (9), Lào Cai (8 ), Điện Biên (8 ), Tuyên Quang (3), Yên Bái (2) and Lai Châu (1).

There were a further 252 fatalities related to COVID-19 announced on Tuesday, including in HCM City (64), An Giang (28), Đồng Nai (27), Bình Dương (18), Tây Ninh (16), Bạc Liêu (12), Đồng Tháp (10), Tiền Giang (10), Kiên Giang (9), Long An (8 ), Sóc Trăng (7), Bình Thuận (6), Hà Nội (6), Trà Vinh (5), Vĩnh Long (4), Cà Mau (4), Vĩnh Phúc (3), Khánh Hòa (3), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (3), Bến Tre (3), Bình Phước (2), Bình Định (1), Gia Lai (1), Ninh Thuận (1) and Hậu Giang (1).

Việt Nam has now had 28,333 deaths related to COVID-19, about two per cent of total infections.

A total of 4,524 patients recovered from the disease on Tuesday, meaning 1,060,436 people have been given the all-clear so far.

There are currently 7,779 COVID patients in serious condition in hospital, with 19 on life support.

Over 58.6 million people in Việt Nam have now been fully inoculated, and over 75 million people have received at least one vaccine dose. VNS