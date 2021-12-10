14,839 new COVID-19 cases, 216 more deaths reported on Friday

The 14,839 new COVID-19 cases include 20 imported cases and 14,819 local infections detected in Hồ Chí Minh City (1,226), Sóc Trăng (894), Tây Ninh (893), Cà Mau (822), Đồng Tháp (744), Bến Tre (712), Cần Thơ (675), Hà Nội (637), Khánh Hòa (587), Bình Phước (579), Bạc Liêu (570), Vĩnh Long (556), Đồng Nai (434), Bình Dương (381), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (381), Tiền Giang (376), An Giang (355), Trà Vinh (352), Hậu Giang (335), Kiên Giang (328), Bình Định (232), Bình Thuận (219), Đà Nẵng (198), Thanh Hóa (192), Lâm Đồng (186), Thừa Thiên Huế (182), Hải Phòng (180), Bắc Ninh (146), Hưng Yên (144), Nghệ An (124), Quảng Nam (122), Hải Dương (101), Hà Giang (94), Ninh Thuận (88), Phú Yên (74), Gia Lai (67), Quảng Bình (57), Lạng Sơn (55), Long An (55), Đắk Nông (54), Thái Nguyên (52), Vĩnh Phúc (48), Hòa Bình (48), Quảng Ngãi (44), Nam Định (34), Thái Bình (31), Quảng Trị (29), Quảng Ninh (28), Lào Cai (22), Phú Thọ (15), Yên Bái (14), Hà Tĩnh (12), Bắc Giang (11), Sơn La (8 ), Điện Biên (6), Tuyên Quang (6), and Hà Nam (4). Of these 8,843 were found in the community.
Also today 216 more COVID related deaths were announced, bringing the total to 27,402.
