14,839 new coronavirus cases recorded in Việt Nam on Friday

A residential area on Phạm Ngũ Lão street, Thanh Hóa City is placed under quarantine. — VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Nam

HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam announced 14,839 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, down 481 compared to the day before.

A further 216 deaths were also reported.

The latest caseload brings Việt Nam’s total number of transmissions to 1,382,272, of which 1,376,930 were recorded during the country's fourth wave of infections, which started late April.

Among Friday's new cases, 20 were imported and the rest were local transmissions. A total of 8,843 new infections were detected in the community.

HCM City continued to record the highest daily case count with 1,226, followed by Sóc Trăng with 894 and Tây Ninh with 893.

Authorities in Hà Nội recorded 637 new cases.

The other infections were detected in Cà Mau (822), Đồng Tháp (744), Bến Tre (712), Cần Thơ (675), Khánh Hòa (587), Bình Phước (579), Bạc Liêu (570), Vĩnh Long (556), Đồng Nai (434), Bình Dương (381), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (381), Tiền Giang (376), An Giang (355), Trà Vinh (352), Hậu Giang (335), Kiên Giang (328), Bình Định (232), Bình Thuận (219), Đà Nẵng (198), Thanh Hóa (192), Lâm Đồng (186), Thừa Thiên Huế (182), Hải Phòng (180), Bắc Ninh (146), Hưng Yên (144), Nghệ An (124), Quảng Nam (122), Hải Dương (101), Hà Giang (94), Ninh Thuận (88), Phú Yên (74), Gia Lai (67), Quảng Bình (57), Lạng Sơn (55), Long An (55), Đắk Nông (54), Thái Nguyên (52), Vĩnh Phúc (48), Hòa Bình (48), Quảng Ngãi (44), Nam Định (34), Thái Bình (31), Quảng Trị (29), Quảng Ninh (28), Lào Cai (22), Phú Thọ (15), Yên Bái (14), Hà Tĩnh (12), Bắc Giang (11), Sơn La (8), Điện Biên (6), Tuyên Quang (6) and Hà Nam (4).

In the last seven days, Việt Nam has reported an average of 14,487 new cases daily.

The 216 deaths were in HCM City (71), Đồng Nai (33), Bình Dương (15), Tây Ninh (14), Tiền Giang (12), Bạc Liêu (11), Cần Thơ (11), Đồng Tháp (8), Bình Thuận (7), Vĩnh Long (7), Kiên Giang (7), Sóc Trăng (7), Long An (5), Trà Vinh (3), Cà Mau (2), Hà Nội (1), Ninh Thuận (1) and Bình Phước (1).

The 71 fatalities recorded in HCM City included 10 cases transferred from other localities: Long An (2), Tây Ninh (2), Tiền Giang (2), An Giang (1), Bến Tre (1), Gia Lai (1), and Vĩnh Long (1).

The COVID-19 death toll in Việt Nam is now 27,402, or 2 per cent of the total infections.

According to the Ministry of Health's report, a total of 7,681 patients nationwide are in serious condition, with 849 requiring invasive ventilation and 14 on life support.

A further 1,362 patients were given the all-clear on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,052,341.

Over 130.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country to date, with 56,385,197 people now fully inoculated. — VNS