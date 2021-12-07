13,840 new COVID-19 cases, 217 more deaths reported on Tuesday

The 13,840 new COVID-19 cases include five imported cases and 13,835 local infections detected in Hồ Chí Minh City (965), Cần Thơ (898), Tây Ninh (869), Sóc Trăng (746), Hà Nội (737), Đồng Tháp (697), Bình Dương (645), Bình Phước (640), Cà Mau (615), Vĩnh Long (529), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (491), Khánh Hòa (486), Bến Tre (441), Bạc Liêu (434), Tiền Giang (340), An Giang (325), Thừa Thiên Huế (306), Hậu Giang (293), Bình Định (281), Đồng Nai (272), Trà Vinh (254), Kiên Giang (229), Bắc Ninh (190), Nghệ An (179), Gia Lai (178), Bình Thuận (170), Hải Phòng (156), Đà Nẵng (141), Đắk Nông (137), Đắk Lắk (131), Lâm Đồng (100), Thanh Hóa (97), Hà Giang (86), Ninh Thuận (84), Long An (83), Phú Yên (63), Quảng Nam (53), Vĩnh Phúc (51), Hưng Yên (42), Quảng Ngãi (40), Quảng Ninh (37), Hòa Bình (33), Hải Dương (32), Phú Thọ (32), Kon Tum (32), Nam Định (31), Quảng Bình (28), Quảng Trị (25), Yên Bái (25), Bắc Giang (19), Thái Bình (18), Thái Nguyên (17), Hà Tĩnh (9), Hà Nam (9), Cao Bằng (5), Tuyên Quang (4), Bắc Kạn (2), Sơn La (2), and Lào Cai (1). Of these 7,306 cases were found in the community.

An additional 217 more COVID related deaths were announced, bringing the total death toll to 26,700.