13,670 new cases confirmed on Friday

by vietnamnews.vn

Cases reported in Hồ Chí Minh City (1,311), Cần Thơ (982), Hà Nội (791), Sóc Trăng (791), Tây Ninh (779), Đồng Tháp (608), Bình Thuận (581), Bến Tre (571), Vĩnh Long (564), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (560), Đồng Nai (496), Cà Mau (489), Bình Phước (477), Khánh Hòa (450), Kiên Giang (350), Bạc Liêu (334), Bình Dương (302), An Giang (285), Trà Vinh (226), Bình Định (204), Hải Phòng (198), Hậu Giang (192), Đắk Lắk (171), Đắk Nông (138), Nghệ An (133), Thừa Thiên Huế (128), Bắc Ninh (127), Hà Giang (120), Đà Nẵng (119), Tiền Giang (117), Long An (112), Thái Nguyên (98), Lâm Đồng (98), Ninh Thuận (82), Thanh Hóa (73), Quảng Nam (67), Gia Lai (48), Phú Thọ (45), Hà Tĩnh (45), Vĩnh Phúc (40), Quảng Ngãi (39), Nam Định (38), Phú Yên (37), Hải Dương (34), Tuyên Quang (30), Thái Bình (26), Hưng Yên (26), Bắc Giang (26), Hòa Bình (23), Yên Bái (19), Quảng Bình (16), Kon Tum (16), Lào Cai (7), Quảng Ninh (7), Cao Bằng (5), Bắc Kạn (4), Hà Nam (3), Điện Biên (2), Sơn La (1).

