Workshop promotes start-up support for students

The workshop, part of activities in a project on "vocational training reform program" by 2025, aimed to create a platform to share experience of Vietnam and other countries on policies and program to support vocational students in starting their own business.

Participants discussed and shared a number of models to support students studying in vocational education institutions in starting up business in Germany, Singapore, and Switzerland.

Representatives from businesses and vocational education institutions said to promote startup in vocational education institutions, it is necessary to create a professional startup ecosystem, and include the subject of “startup” in training programmes of vocational education institutions.

To promote and encourage the start-up movement in education establishments, the Prime Minister issued Decision No.1665/QD-TTg approving a project to support students to start up businesses by 2025.

Implementing the Decision, the Minister of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs has approved a plan to implement the project in order to promote the spirit of entrepreneurship among students and vocational students after graduation.

The plan to support start-ups for vocational students in Vietnam sets the goal that by 2025, 100 percent of vocational education institutions will provide start-up support for their students, and 12 million students at vocational education institutions will be equipped with knowledge about entrepreneurship and self-employment.

Towards the goal, at least 150 training courses will be held to provide knowledge and skills on entrepreneurship for 7,500 staff, teachers, students and those who work to support students; and 150 training classes for 15,000 students at vocational training establishments.

Under the plan, 100 percent of colleges and 50 percent of vocational schools will establish groups of experts to give advice and support in startup for students .

