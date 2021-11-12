Work starts on USD-8.9-mln facility for cancer treatment

Ho Chi Minh City 's Health Department and the city's Oncology Hospital commenced work on a hi-tech complex for cancer diagnosis and treatment in Binh Thanh distric.

The project, including a nine-storey building and auxiliary works, has a total investment of around VND 204 billion (over USD 8.9 million).

According to Director of the hospital Le Hoang Minh, the facility will be equipped with modern medical equipment enabling the staff to perform sophisticated techniques in treating cancers.

When completed and operational in early 2017, it will help shorten the time for examination and treatment and contribute to reducing overload for the Oncology Hospital.

Source: VNA