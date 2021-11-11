With 8,162 new COVID-19 cases, Việt Nam’s caseload tops 1 million

The new cases iincluded 17 imported and 8,145 local infections. The domestic transmissions were found in HCM City (1,185), Đồng Nai (930), Tây Ninh (656), Bình Dương (615), An Giang (595), Tiền Giang (417), Kiên Giang (399), Đồng Tháp (352), Bạc Liêu (291), Bình Thuận (237), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (185), Cà Mau (181), Đắk Lắk (162), Vĩnh Long (159), Hà Nội (154), Long An (130), Khánh Hòa (128), Trà Vinh (121), Bình Phước (108), Hà Giang (97), Bắc Ninh (68), Hậu Giang (68), Bến Tre (64), Bình Định (63), Phú Thọ (61), Đắk Nông (60), Nam Định (59), Cần Thơ (55), Lâm Đồng (54), Thanh Hóa (49), Gia Lai (43), Quảng Ngãi (41), Hải Dương (26), Thừa Thiên Huế (41), Ninh Thuận (35), Nghệ An (32), Quảng Nam (27), Bắc Giang (26), Quảng Ninh (24), Lạng Sơn (20), Quảng Trị (18), Phú Yên (16), Điện Biên (15), Quảng Bình (15), Hưng Yên (14), Đà Nẵng (13), Hà Tĩnh (9), Thái Nguyên (5), Vĩnh Phúc (5), Kon Tum (4), Ninh Bình (4), Sơn La (4), Hà Nam (2), Tuyên Quang (1), Hòa Bình (1), and Yên Bái (1).