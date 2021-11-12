Winners of Vietnam Science and Technology Innovation Awards 2020 honored

This year's awards cover the fields of mechanical – automation, material technology, energy-saving and new energy-using technologies, biology for production and life, technologies to respond to climate change and protect the environment, and rationally use natural resources.
The organizers deciced to honor 45 outstanding works with five first, 11 second, 13 third and 16 consolation prizes.
On the occasion, the Prime Minister presented certificates of merit to nine authors and co-authors of the works winning the first prizes.
Notably, the World Intellectual Property Organization handed over certificates of recognition and gold medal to the work "Applying ultra-fine grinding technology to production of high-quality Cotto tiles" of Dr. Nguyen Quang Mau, M.S. Dong Duc Chinh, and Engineer Tran Van Tuan from Dat Viet Ceramic Joint Stock Company.
Speaking at the event, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Comittee Do Van Chien expected that the works will be applied to reality soon to create good products, contributing to promoting socio-economic development, ensuring national defense and security, and developing the country.
After launching the Vietnam Science and Technology Innovation Awards 2021, Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat expressed his belief that the support and participation of scientists technical innovators will continue to contribute to renewing technologies and improving competitiveness of each enterprise and economic sector towards the rapid and sustainable development of the country.
Translated by Trung Thanh
- Activities to celebrate Vietnam Science-technology Day 2020 to launch online
- Ta Quang Buu Awards 2020 honors 3 scientists
- Policies needed to boost science, technology and innovation
- Three scientists to be honoured with Ta Quang Buu Awards 2020
- Gold Quarantine Awards 2020 Winners List: Shehnaaz, Sidharth, Jennifer & Others Bag Awards
- Three scientists to be honored with Ta Quang Buu Awards 2020
- India well-poised to reboot economy through Science & Technology, says Harsh Vardhan
- Innovation for a green future
- Portrait: African journalists honored with DW Freedom of Speech Award
- Patton Oswalt Returning To Host Webby Awards, From Home
- National Technology Day to be celebrated with focus on economy
- National Technology Day 2020: Know About This Day In Detail
- Nominate your NHS heroes for The Sun’s Who Cares Wins health awards HERE
- Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards Reaches 2.4 Million Viewers In Live+3
- Golden Globe Awards 2019 honour 10 young science and technology talents
- Lives Lost: Alabama Medal of Honor winner downplayed heroism
- 2019 Texas APME awards list
- Last chance to enter the 2020 Innovation by Design Awards!
- Three scientists to be honoured with 2020 Ta Quang Buu Award
- Vietnam’s outstanding academic performance at odds with its innovation
Winners of Vietnam Science and Technology Innovation Awards 2020 honored have 397 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at November 12, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.