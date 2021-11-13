Winners of the short story writing contest announced

The contest was jointly organized by the Nong thon ngay nay (Present Rural Areas) Newspaper, the Vietnam Writers' Association, the Department of Literature and Arts (VOV6) under the Voice of Vietnam.

In two years, (from April 2019), the organizing board received 1,256 entries. According to the Council of Examiners, submitted short stories contributed to reflecting a realistic, vivid and colorful picture of Vietnamese villages in the era of integration. Among them, many works showed different perspectives exploiting the humanity and emotions about lands, people, stories, events, so on.

The organizing panel then selected 16 best short stories for awarding. In particular, the first prize, worth VND 50 million, went to the work "Uncle's son" by author Tran Chien. Two second prizes, valued at VND 20 million each, were awarded to "Con hamlet" and "Miss Sau Cam" works by Nguyen Thi Minh Thuy (also called An Thu) and Le Ngoc Hanh, respectively. In addition, there were three third prizes and 10 fourth prizes.

On this occasion, the organizers also introduced a collection of short stories titled "Thon thuc gio dong" (The sobbing of the rural wind). The book comprises 28 most excellent works of the contest.

Translated by Quynh Oanh