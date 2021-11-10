Vu Phong Energy wins at The Solar Future Awards 2021

Vu Phong Energy Group was named The EPC Company of the Year for their rooftop solar power system on the factory of Dong Nam Viet Packaging Joint Stock Company.— Photo courtesy of the company

Vu Phong Energy Group has been named EPC Company of the Year at the international Solar Future Awards 2021.

The awards were organised by Leader Associates, a global leading renewable energy event organiser with the aim to promote the development of Viet Nam’s renewable energy and solar projects in Viet Nam, to achieve a sustainable future.

Prizes were presented to companies that made a substantial contribution to the success of the Viet Nam solar energy industry. There were also awards for technological innovations and ground-breaking solutions.

With outstanding performance in many solar power projects and innovations, Vu Phong Energy Group has won the title The EPC Company of the Year for the rooftop solar power system on the factory of Dong Nam Viet Packaging Joint Stock Company.

With a capacity of 2MWp, this system in Ben Cat, Binh Duong Province generates around 3.2 million kWh of electricity per year, helping the plant reduce emissions by more than 2,100 tonnes of CO2 per year in production.

Pham Nam Phong, chairman of Vu Phong Group, said: "The local clean energy market has expanded rapidly in recent years. I am confident that with a clear strategic direction, Viet Nam will continue to achieve impressive results in its energy restructuring and sustainable development journey."

Phong quoted Prime Minister Minister Pham Minh Chinh from the recent COP26 Climate Summit, saying: “We will reach ‘zero’ net emissions by 2050."

Vu Phong Energy Group has more than 12 years of experience as a leading general contractor for rooftop solar power systems, solar power plants, operations and maintenance, and asset management for solar and wind power farms.

In the awards, held on November 9, it was also selected for the Operations & Maintenance company of the year and Innovative Sustainable Project of the Year.

Phong said his group will be a reliable partner of businesses to contribute to Vietnam's clean energy sector, and join global efforts to protect the environment and deal with climate change. – VNS