Vu Phong Energy wins at The Solar Future Awards 2021

Vu Phong Energy Group has been named EPC Company of the Year at the international Solar Future Awards 2021.
The awards were organised by Leader Associates, a global leading renewable energy event organiser with the aim to promote the development of Viet Nam’s renewable energy and solar projects in Viet Nam, to achieve a sustainable future.
Prizes were presented to companies that made a substantial contribution to the success of the Viet Nam solar energy industry. There were also awards for technological innovations and ground-breaking solutions.
With outstanding performance in many solar power projects and innovations, Vu Phong Energy Group has won the title The EPC Company of the Year for the rooftop solar power system on the factory of Dong Nam Viet Packaging Joint Stock Company.
With a capacity of 2MWp, this system in Ben Cat, Binh Duong Province generates around 3.2 million kWh of electricity per year, helping the plant reduce emissions by more than 2,100 tonnes of CO2 per year in production.
Pham Nam Phong, chairman of Vu Phong Group, said: "The local clean energy market has expanded rapidly in recent years. I am confident that with a clear strategic direction, Viet Nam will continue to achieve impressive results in its energy restructuring and sustainable development journey."
Phong quoted Prime Minister Minister Pham Minh Chinh from the recent COP26 Climate Summit, saying: “We will reach ‘zero’ net emissions by 2050."
Vu Phong Energy Group has more than 12 years of experience as a leading general contractor for rooftop solar power systems, solar power plants, operations and maintenance, and asset management for solar and wind power farms.
In the awards, held on November 9, it was also selected for the Operations & Maintenance company of the year and Innovative Sustainable Project of the Year.
Phong said his group will be a reliable partner of businesses to contribute to Vietnam's clean energy sector, and join global efforts to protect the environment and deal with climate change. – VNS
- TV shows will have to meet diversity targets on gender, race and sexuality among characters to be able to win Baftas, the awards academy declares
- Chief Okuribido to open “Women in Power” Luncheon at Future Energy Nigeria
- New feed-in tariff rate expected to promote investment in solar energy
- Industry Ministry urges bidding mechanism for solar power projects
- Climate change is not just about science – it’s about the future we want to create
- Massive Blackout Highlights Challenges for Taiwan’s Nuclear-Free Energy Plan
- How wind and solar became America's cheapest energy source
- The cost of Al Gore’s renewable energy plan
- Nobel Prize awarded to physicists who changed our understanding of the cosmos
- The 10 film performances that deserve more awards attention this year
- The latest model of Britain’s favourite Porsche has been unveiled – and the German manufacturer has stuck with a winning formula
- NASA Awards SpaceX $50 Million Contract to Launch Satellite That Studies Black Holes and Neutron Stars
- Kamala Harris: Fossil Fuel Workers Can ‘Transition’ To Installing Wind Turbines And Solar Panels
- Mindshare China is the Big Winner of 11 Awards at the MMA 2019 SMARTIES X and North America Awards Honoring Effective Mobile Marketing Campaigns
- Nobel physics prize: 'Ground-breaking' win for planets and Big Bang
- Vietnamese sports stars win big at AFF Awards 2019
- Nissan Ariya Concept Previews Future Midsize EV Crossover
- Watch again: James Peebles, Michel Mayor, Didier Queloz win Nobel Prize for Physics
- Readers' Choice Awards 2019: Smart Home Devices
- A bright future for Korea in the Pacific Islands
Vu Phong Energy wins at The Solar Future Awards 2021 have 593 words, post on bizhub.vn at November 10, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.